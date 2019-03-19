Detroit Red Wings (25-37-10, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (28-31-13, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup with Detroit as losers of four in a row.

The Rangers are 18-17-8 in conference matchups. New York serves 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Anthony DeAngelo leads the team serving 60 total minutes.

The Red Wings are 11-19-5 in road games. Detroit is the last-ranked team in the Eastern Conference averaging 7.2 points per game. Dylan Larkin leads them with 62 total points. In their last meeting on March 7, Detroit won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers with 67 total points, scoring 28 goals and adding 39 assists. Ryan Strome has totaled three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 2-7-1, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

Rangers: 1-5-4, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.3 assists, 4.9 penalties and 15.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Rangers Injuries: Libor Hajek: day to day (shoulder).

Red Wings Injuries: Trevor Daley: out (upper body), Mike Green: out for season (illness), Jonathan Ericsson: day to day (lower body), Justin Abdelkader: day to day (undisclosed).

