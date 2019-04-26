Baltimore Ravens NFL football first round draft pick Marquise Brown, center, stands with head coach John Harbaugh, left, and Executive Vice President/General Manager Eric DeCosta Friday, April 26, 2019, in Owings Mills, Md. (Gail Burton/Associated Press)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens interrupted a long night of watching and waiting by selecting sack specialist Jaylon Ferguson of Louisiana Tech with the 85th overall pick in the NFL draft.

Baltimore desperately needed a player who could pressure the quarterback after losing Terrell Suggs and Za’darius Smith to free agency. Ferguson had a nation-leading 17 ½ sacks as a senior and an NCAA-record 45 sacks over four seasons, breaking Suggs’ record.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Ferguson also forced eight fumbles and recovered four over 51 games at Tech.

Baltimore was without a second-round pick, having traded that to Philadelphia last year to take quarterback Lamar Jackson in the first round.

So rookie general manager Eric DeCosta had to watch 52 picks drop off the board Friday night before the Ravens finally got on the clock late in the third round, over 3 1/2 hours after the session began.

Baltimore was slated to close out the third round with the 102nd overall pick, a compensatory selection.

