OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Wide receiver Michael Crabtree has been released by the Baltimore Ravens after being signed as a free agent one year ago.

Crabtree caught 54 passes for 607 yards and three touchdowns in 2018 after totaling 25 scores in a three-year stint with Oakland. He did, however, have two TD catches in Baltimore’s playoff loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

But the Ravens are looking to revamp their receiving corps for quarterback Lamar Jackson, and it appears the 31-year-old Crabtree does not fit in the mix. After Jackson became the starter, Crabtree had only 11 receptions and one touchdown over the final seven regular season games.

Crabtree broke into the NFL with San Francisco in 2009 and played with the 49ers through 2014 before joining Oakland in 2015. He has 633 career catches for 7,477 yards and 54 TDs.

