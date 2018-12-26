File-This Dec. 23, 2018, file photo shows Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) scrambling in the second quarter an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cleveland. Mayfield’s reaping rewards for his stellar rookie season. Cleveland’s cocky and charismatic quarterback was voted winner of the Joe Thomas Award, player of the year, on Wednesday by the local chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America. In addition, Mayfield, whose play has sparked the biggest one-season turnaround in club history, was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after he throwing three touchdown passes in a win over Cincinnati. (David Richard, File/Associated Press)

BEREA, Ohio — Baker Mayfield won’t clean up his act.

Criticized for taunting former Browns coach Hue Jackson in the closing minutes — and an earlier crude gesture — during Cleveland’s win Sunday over Cincinnati, Mayfield reiterated he’s “not a cookie-cutter quarterback” and doesn’t care how he’s perceived outside his locker room.

After completing a 66-yard pass against the Bengals, Mayfield stared at Jackson for several seconds while he ran down the field.

Mayfield defended his actions Wednesday, saying he has no plans to change his behavior. The 23-year-old Mayfield said: “I’m not trying to be anybody else. I’ve been who I am and that’s gotten me here. I’m not trying to get anybody’s approval.”

Mayfield has guided the Browns to the biggest one-season turnaround in franchise history as a rookie.

The Browns selected Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick and he has delivered, throwing 24 touchdown passes while leading Cleveland to six wins in 12 starts.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.