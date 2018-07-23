GLENDALE, Ariz. — Running back David Johnson was among the players returning from injuries who showed up for the early portion of Arizona Cardinals training camp.

Johnson, who figures to be the centerpiece of the Arizona offense under new coach Steve Wilks, did not take part in the team’s mandatory minicamp in a contract dispute.

But he reported on Sunday and took part in Monday’s first workouts. The entire team reports to camp Friday with the first practice Saturday. Rookies, quarterbacks and players coming off injuries report early.

Johnson is entering his fourth NFL season. A third-round draft pick out of Northern Iowa, Johnson led the NFL in yards from scrimmage two seasons ago but fractured his wrist in last year’s opener and did not play again all season.

