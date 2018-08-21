Former New York Giants receiver Victor Cruz has retired.

In making the announcement Tuesday, the 31-year-old Cruz says he plans to join ESPN as an NFL analyst. Cruz will contribute to variety of shows and make his ESPN debut Wednesday.

Cruz was a seven-year veteran and a 2012 Pro Bowl selection. He joined the Giants in 2010 as an undrafted free agent from Massachusetts. He had his first 1,000-yard season and caught a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl victory over the Patriots in February 2012.

Cruz had 303 catches for 4,549 yards and 25 touchdowns, including an NFL record-tying 99-yard reception in December 2011. He was signed by the Chicago Bears in 2017 but cut before the season.

