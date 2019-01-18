NEW YORK — A record number of college football players are bypassing their remaining years of eligibility to enter the NFL draft.

The 135 players forgoing eligibility surpasses the 119 from last year. The NFL released the official list on Friday.

There are 103 underclassmen eligible for the April 25-27 draft. Another 32 players have graduated but still have college eligibility.

Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray of Oklahoma and Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins made their intentions known ahead of Monday’s NFL deadline.

Murray has already signed a contract with the Oakland Athletics after being selected in the first round of the MLB draft in June.

