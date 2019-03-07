New York Rangers (27-28-11, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Red Wings (23-33-10, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the matchup against New York as losers of eight games in a row.

The Red Wings are 12-17-5 on their home ice. Detroit scores 2.7 goals per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Dylan Larkin leads the team with 27 total goals.

The Rangers have gone 11-17-3 away from home. New York averages 4.1 penalties per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Chris Kreider leads the team with 20 total penalties. In their last meeting on Nov. 9, Detroit won 3-2. Andreas Athanasiou recorded a team-high 2 points for the Red Wings in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larkin leads the Red Wings with 27 goals and has totaled 62 points. Anthony Mantha has totaled 12 points over the last 10 games for Detroit with four goals and eight assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-4-3, averaging 8.6 points, 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.6 penalties and 13.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Red Wings: 2-5-3, averaging 7.2 points, 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with a .883 save percentage.

Red Wings Injuries: Mike Green: day to day (illness).

Rangers Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.