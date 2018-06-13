ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Redskins say they no longer have a waiting list for fans wanting to buy season tickets.

The team’s new chief operation officer, Brian Lafemina, says Wednesday that the Skins are “taking a fresh look at every area of the business.”

Season tickets are available for purchase as of Wednesday.

The Redskins ranked 28th in the 32-team NFL last season in home attendance as a percentage of stadium capacity, at about 88 percent.

