RICHMOND — On the surface, the Washington Redskins have spent the past three years acquiescing to most of your team-building demands. They have built through the draft. They have refrained from excessive spending and illogical free agent acquisitions. They have developed a strategic plan and implemented it with patience.

Through four offseasons now, they have managed to remain strangely normal. Okay, normal except for the wild and controversial firing of the plan’s orchestrator, Scot McCloughan, and the saga that led to the departure of Kirk Cousins, the productive quarterback they developed. (It wouldn’t be Washington without some drama. It is the oil in the organization’s engine.)

But compared to past chaos, those blemishes were tame. And despite a few setbacks and mistakes, the mission hasn’t changed. This is as straight a line as the football team has walked since Daniel Snyder became the owner 19 years ago.

Yet for all the decent behavior and strategic thinking, the past three seasons have been largely unsatisfying. The franchise advanced from incompetence to mediocrity and idled there, with a 24-23-1 record, one playoff appearance and zero postseason victories during this time. This season has an 8-8-ish vibe to it again, and if that happens, patience and a whole lot of people might get fired.

As training camp opens and Washington attempts to defy modest expectations, the situation makes you wonder: How could a team seemingly taking the right approach — the popular and long called-for approach — be so in danger of the wrong outcome?

As usual, it’s complicated.

The problem could be that, after bumbling around for more than a decade, Washington needed longer than most to reset the roster. That’s hard to take when you look at the Philadelphia Eagles, a divisional rival, and see how they’ve cleaned up Chip Kelly’s mess and reached the mountaintop in the same time frame. So while there is merit to the notion that a methodical rebuild sometimes has to be a painstaking process, there is more to it.

The biggest factor involves the way the franchise has gone about trying to do the right thing. The classic, textbook team-building methodology has been nice to see, but you can’t make great progress without having an innate feel for building a winner. It’s like cooking. Anyone can follow a recipe and make an edible meal. But a delicious one? Some just have a knack for it. Others create bland dishes and throw a bunch of seasoning options on the dinner table.

Does this franchise possess the proper feel? There’s no proof of it yet. You have to give it time, but if you look at nearly every highly successful NFL rebuilding project over the past two decades, most of the teams experience a major breakthrough within four years. The excruciating wait must end. This effort has to bear fruit now.

Until it proves otherwise, you should look at the franchise this way: It has created its highest floor under Snyder, but the ceiling is too low to live under for long. In other words, Washington has a way of doing business that almost ensures it won’t embarrass itself and post 3-13 seasons, but it has played things so carefully that there’s little potential for a dominant team. When you look at that 24-23-1 record since 2015, the results bear out the theory.

In essence, the once-imprudent organization has overcorrected. It doesn’t take as many chances. It doesn’t go after as many splashy, high-profile acquisitions. The approach has resulted in building better depth, but the team lacks enough top-end, star talent to compete at the highest level.

It’s easy to feel good about the players on this roster. It’s impossible to feel great about them. They don’t have major holes, but they don’t have seven or eight consistent difference-makers like most of the contenders. If all goes according to plan, they could be a wild-card team. But if there are any negative deviations from what the front office has forecast, there isn’t enough star power to compensate.

“I have great expectations for every one of our position groups, really,” Gruden said in evaluating the roster. “I don’t think we really have any glaring weakness.”

They don’t have any glaring strengths, either. If healthy, the offensive line could be. If Jordan Reed is healthy (heard that before?), he and Vernon Davis could be the best tight-end combination in the league. If Alex Smith has another career year, he actually could be an upgrade from Cousins. But this isn’t a league of ifs and coulds. The team needs some bulletproof strengths. Those are lacking.

This is why the football personnel department, led by Doug Williams, has much to prove despite how well it is has functioned recently. This is why Gruden and his coaching staff have just as much to prove about their player development acumen despite some solid results recently. Textbook team-building only gets you so far without masterful eyes knowing when and how to break the rules.

Perhaps Washington is ordinary simply because it has pursued ordinary too often. When it needed to solve its quarterback uncertainty, it hustled to trade for Smith, the prototypical above-average quarterback who has been cast aside twice in his career for younger quarterbacks with seemingly greater potential. In three of the last four drafts, the franchise has used its first-round pick on interior linemen who don’t necessarily play the most valuable roles on a team. It started in 2015 when McCloughan selected a guard, Brandon Scherff, with the No. 5 pick. In the 2017 draft, former Alabama defensive tackle Jonathan Allen fell to Washington at No. 17 because of concerns about both of his shoulders. In April, the team selected another Crimson Tide D-tackle, Da’Ron Payne, at No. 13 when more explosive defensive talents such as safety Derwin James (now with the Chargers) and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (Bills) were still available.

Were these the wrong decisions? Time will judge them more accurately, but in every case except for Allen (clearly the best player on the board), the team preferred stability over upside. It made the roster better overall. Scherff has become a Pro Bowl guard, and he helped stabilize the offensive line. Allen and Payne give the defensive line an opportunity to grow in similar fashion. But the cost could be that more dynamic players — the elite talent that this roster lacks — were chosen after them.

You can argue that McCloughan, or a McCloughan-type, would have found more stars while doing a steady rebuild. But he was here for the first part of this effort. Washington is still following his general plan, too. This is who the franchise wants to be.

The problem now is time, which often ends many rebuilding efforts. Gruden is under pressure to deliver, and the man who hired him, President Bruce Allen, should feel the same urgency. The process must speed up, and without luck, it’s hard to imagine that happening.

These aren’t the old, misguided, throw-money-at-shining-objects Washington Redskins. They’re better. They’re more stable. They’ve done the right thing. But, still, they could end up in the wrong.

Better safe than sorry? Nah. For them, the cliche must be edited: Better safe, but sorry. The job remains unfinished. And patience is eroding.