Bashaud Breeland and Will Compton couldn’t stop signing autographs. On fan appreciation day during Washington Redskins training camp last month, two of the players fans most often ridicule worked their way down the roped-off VIP section — signing footballs and T-shirts and taking selfies — and eventually into the team’s facility.

Compton always wonders if he is signing for someone that dislikes him for his play. “That makes it better,” Compton said. “Because they’ll say something on social media but they’ll be glad to have your autograph in line.”

Both players began last season as underdogs and ended it as a couple of the most reviled players on the Redskins’ roster. Yet Breeland, the team’s starting cornerback, and Compton, serving as a backup inside linebacker this season, engaged with fans more often than not at training camp in Richmond this summer, showcasing their amiable personalities.

Both are staring at uncertain futures as unrestricted free agents next offseason, but they will go through this same routine for the next 17 weeks: Play well, and the fans love you. Anything beyond that, and, well, even their own recorded music and music tastes get trashed on Twitter.

“They don’t frustrate me,” Breeland said. “I’ve always had ups and downs in my life, but I’ve never stayed there. I [will] always get up. That’s how I look at it. I’m going to go through the rough patches because I know the sun [will] shine sooner than later.”

There’s very little fans know about either player beyond their performance on the field. But the latter is what matters to them.

2017 Redskins Season Preview

Washington, and its top players, enter the season with plenty to prove

• In a pivotal season, failure to improve could shake the franchise’s foundation

• The ‘prove it’ crew: Cousins, Pryor and Brown play on one-year contracts

• Breeland and Compton tune out their critics

• Brewer: Continuity is a mirage with these Redskins

• Steinberg: Why Greg Manusky may be lurking in an Ashburn Porta Potty

• PFF: Starting lineup scouting report

• Schedule analysis: Breaking down every game for 2017

Breeland was raised by his mother in Allendale, S.C., in a single-parent family, and didn’t know his father until he was 16. Yet the 25-year-old will enter his fourth season as one of 64 starting outside cornerbacks in the NFL. It’s quite a feat for the 2014 fourth-round draft pick out of Clemson, but Breeland noticed he went from a fan favorite to someone often criticized when he got off to a rough start last year.

Breeland struggled in coverage against Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, who scored two touchdowns against Breeland during the season opener on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.” During the second half against Dallas in Week 2, the Redskins unexpectedly had cornerback Josh Norman trail Dez Bryant after the Cowboys had consistently lined Bryant up on Breeland’s side of the field. The next week, Breeland hurt his ankle against the New York Giants and missed the next two games.

“When people see struggle, that’s when they try to run from it instead of embracing it,” Breeland said. “I had a little struggle at the beginning of the season last year, and they expected more. So I’m just living with what I got until I can prove to them that I’m beyond that.”

It wasn’t the ideal start for Breeland, who could have cashed in with a big year last season but now is riding out the final year of his rookie contract. He fared better at the end of the season, recording two interceptions and five passes defended in the final three games, but it was a disappointing year overall. Through it all, Breeland continued to interact with fans on Twitter, which often led to more criticism.

“They hate me because I talk trash back,” Breeland said. “I know that’s coming. Fans don’t like it when you stand up for yourself. They’d rather you just go in a hole and lose confidence, but I’m never one of those guys that’s going to lose confidence. You can beat me 10 times, and I’ll still feel like I can stop you. I just feel like I can stop you every time. If you catch a ball, it’s something I did — not what you did.”

Compton went from a feel-good story — an undrafted rookie who worked his way up from the practice squad to a starter and defensive captain — to a player some fans could live without on the roster. Compton, who played college football at Nebraska, started 15 games last year, but the tackles he missed have weighed heavier than the 106 he made.

Compton signed a one-year contract after the Redskins were willing to risk losing him for nothing in return this offseason.

Compton backed up linebackers Zach Brown and Mason Foster during the second and third preseason games this year, an indicator that he will serve the same role during the regular season. But if fans grumble at Compton for a missed tackle, or what they assume is a missed assignment, he said he won’t respond. In fact, Compton intends to cut back his social media usage this season. Instead of scanning tweets or looking up funny Instagram videos, he wants to use that time to read books, listen to podcasts and record his thoughts in a journal.

“It is what it is,” Compton said. “It’s gotten a little more funny to me because it’s the same people that want to say something no matter what. It’s funny to me that I’m always on their mind, that I happen to ruin some part of their day because they want to look for something to comment on. It’s funny.”

Breeland and Compton both said they have also received plenty of support from fans in their interactions, both in person and online. But for those fans who remain vocal in their criticism, there’s only one way to silence them this season.

“I commend them whether they hate me or not,” Breeland said. “Apparently, I’m doing something right. If you ain’t got haters, you ain’t doing nothing. You ain’t popping. I guess I was popping and made a couple of mistakes, so they really wanted me to feel those mistakes. It don’t bother me. It just shows me that I’ve got to improve and get better. At the end of the day, they’ll hate you today and love you tomorrow. So I’m just waiting on tomorrow.”