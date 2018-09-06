WASHINGTON (0-0) at ARIZONA (0-0)

Sunday, Sept. 9, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Pick ‘em

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Washington 7-9, Arizona 6-9-1

SERIES RECORD — Redskins lead 75-46-2

LAST MEETING — Redskins beat Cardinals 20-15, Dec. 17, 2017

AP PRO32 RANKING — Redskins No. 22, Cardinals No. 24

REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (28), PASS (12)

REDSKINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (32), PASS (9)

CARDINALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (30), PASS (15)

CARDINALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (6), PASS (14)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Teams have met dating to 1932, when Redskins were Boston Braves and Cardinals were in Chicago. ... Both were in NFC East until realignment in 2002. ... Washington has lost all four season openers under coach Jay Gruden; new Redskins QB Alex Smith hasn’t lost an opener since 2014. ... As Kansas City QB last year, Smith was 28 of 35 for 365 yards and four TDs in Chiefs’ season-opening win at New England. ... Washington was 4-0 against NFC West last season. ... Redskins LB Ryan Kerrigan only player in team history to start every game for eight consecutive seasons. ... New Washington RB Adrian Peterson led Arizona in rushing last season with 448 yards before season-ending neck injury. ... Arizona was plus-17 in turnovers in four preseason games. ... Cardinals DE Chandler Jones led NFL in sacks last season with franchise-record 17. ... Victory would make Steve Wilks first Cardinals coach to win his debut since Larry Wilson after Bud Wilkinson was fired in 1979 season. ... Arizona QB Sam Bradford is starting for fourth team in six seasons. ... Cardinals changed name of home field from University of Phoenix Stadium to State Farm Stadium. ... WR Larry Fitzgerald has caught pass in 211 consecutive games, tied with Tony Gonzalez for second-longest streak in NFL history. Fitzgerald was second in NFL last season with 109 catches, tying franchise record. Fitzgerald has 325 catches in last three seasons. ... Arizona CB Patrick Peterson made Pro Bowl in each of his seven NFL seasons. Jim Brown and Barry Sanders are only other players to do so. ... Cardinals went 1-3 vs NFC East last season. ... Arizona plays three of first four games at home. ... Cardinals switched from 3-4 base defense to 4-3. ... Fantasy tip: Cardinals RB David Johnson is back after missing 15 games with fractured wrist. Johnson led NFL in yards from scrimmage and TDs two seasons ago and is featured player in team’s new offense.

