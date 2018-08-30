On a sweltering Thursday night, inside a stadium that had far more empty purple seats than actual human inhabitants, the Washington Redskins and Baltimore Ravens met in a final preseason game that neither team appeared thrilled to play.

Baltimore won, 30-20, though the score seemed irrelevant. Redskins Coach Jay Gruden, wary of exposing any significant player to injury, did not play his starters. Neither did Ravens Coach John Harbaugh. What resulted was a sloppy evening of football filled with dropped passes and missed tackles as long shots and reserves fought to survive Saturday’s cutdown to the opening 53-man roster.

If there was anything to take away from Washington’s performance it is that the Redskins might not be as deep as they hoped. While they seem optimistic about the skill of their offensive line and defensive front, their backups on both sides of the ball did not impress as the Ravens’ running backs rumbled through sizable holes on the way to 180 team rushing yards and Washington quarterback Kevin Hogan never seemed comfortable against Baltimore’s rush in the second half.

For a time against the Ravens, Hogan looked to at least open an argument for the Redskins keeping him as a third quarterback. But he struggled in the second half and his two touchdown throws were overshadowed by two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown.

It’s uncertain how the Redskins will grade the players living on the fringe of their final roster. Running back Rob Kelley helped himself in a suddenly competitive fight for a roster spot after the signing of Adrian Peterson. Cornerback Adonis Alexander may have solidified a hold on a roster spot with two pass breakups in the end zone. Trey Quinn also might have locked down the final wide receiver slot with three catches for 43 yards and solid special teams play.

Those who might not have made a great final impression include wide receiver Cam Sims, the hero of the second preseason game. Sims did not catch a pass and failed to win one-on-one battles with defensive backs. Others who might be jeopardy include wide receiver Brian Quick, who only had one catch, and running back Samaje Perine, who had a critical fumble.

“He didn’t get many carries this preseason and he put two balls on the ground,” Gruden said of Perine. “The fumbling issue is an issue.”

The Redskins have looked flat in their past two preseason games and while Gruden is just trying to get to the season without hurting his best players, Washington has not appeared to be deep. For instance, when asked about the final three receiver spots on Thursday night, Gruden praised Quinn before adding: “After that, we will have to have some talks about who we will keep.”

The Redskins did not look good from the start Thursday. In a matchup of the Redskins’ second unit vs. the Ravens’ second-team players, Baltimore dominated early. Its offensive line pounded the Redskins’ defensive front, opening huge holes for running backs Mark Thompson and Kenneth Dixon.

Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson quickly moved the Ravens within half a yard of the end zone on their opening drive. He capped the 81-yard march by faking a dive forward on second down, then making a quick spin to his left. Washington’s players bit so hard on the fake Jackson jogged into the end zone.

After a sluggish first drive, the Redskins stormed back at the end of the first quarter and into the second. Their line began to open spaces for Kelley, who burst through the holes for runs of eight, nine and 11 yards. Hogan methodically went through his checkdowns, never forcing long throws that weren’t open and settling for safe but productive passes to his running backs. He executed a perfect rollout, lobbing a nice touchdown pass to Quick to tie the game at 7.

The tie was short-lived. Jackson threw a pass to tight end Mark Andrews, who shook off defenders Troy Apke and Deshazor Everett and raced down the field for 45 yards, setting up a field goal that put the Ravens up, 10-7.

The Redskins moved the ball well in the second quarter but were unable to generate points. A promising drive stopped when Perine burst through the line on a first-down carry near midfield only to be stripped by Baltimore fullback Paul Ricard, who also plays linebacker. Making the fumble look worse is the fact Ricard was actually on his knees with the giant forearm of Redskins backup center Tony Bergstrom wrapped around his neck. Somehow Ricard was able to knock the ball from Perine’s hands and make the recovery as well.

A late second-quarter drive, set up by two excellent passes from Hogan — 33 yards to Quinn (extended by a beautiful spin move from the receiver) and 38 yards to Simmie Cobbs, died when a touchdown was called back for holding. Dustin Hopkins pushed a 37-yard field goal attempt wide left.

But that was all before the Ravens ended an impressive third-quarter drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Josh Woodrum to Vince Mayle and Kai Nacua’s interception of a Hogan pass that he ran 23 yards for a touchdown, turning a six-point game into a 27-7 Ravens lead.

The game was never close after that. And as the last players on Washington’s roster made a desperate play for jobs, the already-sparse crowd further evaporated. No one, it seemed, wanted to see the end.