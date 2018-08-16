Washington Redskins fans finally witnessed their new starting quarterback in action, but Alex Smith’s preseason stint behind center was short-lived. The team’s new No. 1 signal caller got one series of action in the Redskins’ 15-13 win over the New York Jets at FedEx Field on Thursday night, but he did just enough to show why the Redskins appear to be in capable hands.

“I feel like I have more to prove than ever,” Smith said postgame, “and I feel like I am in a great place to do it. I’m just happy about that challenge. Back in a new conference, new division, we’ve got a tough schedule, but you know what? I wouldn’t have it any other way. I’m excited for it. We’ve got a bunch of guys, like I said, I think they have that same mentality, so I’m pumped to be here.”

The veteran quarterback marched his depleted first-team offense downfield with ease against a banged-up Jets team that didn’t dress 20 of its players. Without his regular blindside protector, left tackle Trent Williams; star tight end Jordan Reed; and explosive rookie running back Derrius Guice, Smith was poised in the pocket and efficient. He demonstrated his veteran leadership, engineering an 11-play, 71-yard scoring drive that ate up 5:36 of time off the clock, but the group stalled near the goal line — a theme that would recur throughout the night.

[The Redskins-Jets game wasn’t worth paying for. But at least Alex Smith didn’t get hurt.]

After a two-yard Rob Kelley run put the Redskins on the Jets’ 4-yard line, seventh-round pick Trey Quinn dropped a would-be touchdown in the end zone on third down. But rather than be overly aggressive on the opening drive, the Redskins sent out kicker Dustin Hopkins for the first of five made field goals — a 22-yarder — to give Washington a 3-0 lead. That, Coach Jay Gruden decided, would be all for Smith, who finished 4 of 6 for 48 yards and a 91.0 passer rating.

“To be honest, you know, it’s almost a blessing to go out there,” Smith said. “You haven’t played in a long time; you haven’t taken a hit. We’ve been wearing yellow jerseys all offseason to kind of get that first shot, get the completion, it was nice. A nice way to start it off kind of to get the cobwebs out, get you back into football mode right away. I thought we did a nice job, got into a rhythm, which was nice, moved the chains. Of course they couldn’t finish it off on third and nine. But, yeah, it was good to get a little rhythm going, good to get into the huddle with the guys and get out on the field again.”

Meanwhile, his Jets counterpart, Sam Darnold, looked every bit the rookie Thursday night. The Redskins got an up-close look at the former University of Southern California star during three joint-practice days in Richmond, and one Washington defender walked away particularly impressed with Darnold’s ability.

“This little kid is not making mistakes! He’s really accurate,” cornerback Josh Norman said two days before the game. “. . . So far, he’s impressed me. And I didn’t want him to.”

But the rookie — who is competing against veteran Josh McCown for the starting job — was inconsistent against a Redskins defense made up of backups by the second quarter. Darnold went 8 for 11 for 62 yards, a red-zone interception and a 48.3 rating. He also was sacked twice, first by Washington’s first-round defensive tackle, Daron Payne, and then outside linebacker Preston Smith.

A poor read on the defense and a pass thrown straight into coverage on fourth and one led to Darnold’s lone interception, which was picked off by Redskins rookie safety Troy Apke at the Washington 16 and returned four yards.

After three days of simmering tempers rising to the surface during joint practices, the preseason matchup between the two squads produced an early field goal fest between dueling kickers. Fans in attendance were treated to plenty of acrobatic catches and flashes of breakaway speed in open space, but both the Redskins and Jets struggled to produce in the red zone in the early goings.

It was the seemingly forgotten quarterback on the Jets’ roster, Teddy Bridgewater, who produced the lone touchdown of the evening in the fourth quarter to pull the Jets to within 12-10. The former Minnesota Vikings starter, who is rumored to be on the trading block, capped a seven-play, 71-yard scoring drive with a 16-yard touchdown pass to a leaping Charone Peake in the front right corner of the end zone.

Redskins No. 2 quarterback Colt McCoy entered on the second series of the game, and while he failed to put up points, he played mostly well, completing 12 of 16 passes. He also threw an interception.

But Washington couldn’t escape a preseason game unscathed.

A week after losing Guice, the team’s second-round pick, to a season-ending injury, the Redskins are facing the possibility of being without two more running backs for some time. Samaje Perine, who figured to be a fixture behind mainstays Chris Thompson and Rob Kelley, exited the game in the first half with an ankle sprain and did not return. Backup running back Byron Marshall also left with a lower leg injury.

In their absence, backups Kapri Bibbs (five carries, six yards) and Martez Carter (seven carries, 45 yards) were given plenty of chances to show what they could do.

Hopkins’ fifth field goal of the game as time expired gave the Redskins the win.

Heading into the game, Gruden was asked if mounting injuries would affect his game plan against the Jets: “It could for guys who you know aren’t quite 100 percent, but eventually we’re gonna have to get them out there and play, and the fear of people getting injured can’t cross your mind. We have to go out and play football and we have to coach it, get . . . guys on the same page so whether it’s game two, game three or game four, we’ll get ’em out there eventually.”