If there was ever an image that should have made the Washington Redskins believe their improbable playoff chances were real, it was the site of Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota slowly walking off the field just before halftime with an injury and Blaine Gabbert jogging out to replace him.

But on an afternoon that somehow defined the futility of this Washington season, Gabbert, one of the biggest first-round draft busts of all-time, wound up leading the Titans back. He punctured the Redskins defense with several big second-half passes, including a go-ahead two-yard touchdown throw to MyCole Pruitt late in the fourth quarter, that gave Tennessee a 25-16 victory and all but eliminated the Redskins from postseason contention.

At 7-8, Washington must hope for results to go its way Sunday to even have a shot at the playoffs entering Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

By letting Gabbert beat them, the Redskins squandered 119 rushing yards from 33-year-old running back Adrian Peterson, who passed 1,000 yards in a season for the eighth time in his career. They also wasted another strong game from quarterback Josh Johnson, who threw for 153 yards and ran for another 22 in just his second start with the team.

But in the end, the diminished Redskins, who played without their two top tight ends and lost yet another guard in the middle of the game, couldn’t pull together a desperate last drive. Johnson was intercepted by the Titans’ Kevin Byard with the Redskins down three points and less than two minutes to go.

Johnson put his hands on his helmet and stared at the ground in disbelief.

Another interception on the game’s last play by Tennessee’s Malcolm Butler was returned for a touchdown.

The Redskins might have been outmanned, missing several key players, but they started aggressively in the fading afternoon light. On third and six from their own 32 on their first possession, Johnson heaved a pass to Jamison Crowder that went for 30 yards and quickly moved Washington into field goal position. Four plays later, Dustin Hopkins kicked a 50-yard field goal and the Redskins were quickly up 3-0.

But as ebullient as the Redskins might have been about their start, Tennessee seemed to squelch that enthusiasm on its first drive. Starting at their own 31, the Titans thundered downfield. Mariota completed a 15-yard pass on their first play, and then running back Derrick Henry shoved into the line, pushing Washington’s tacklers backward.

The real heartbreaker for the Redskins came on a third-and-six play when they appeared to have Mariota pinned in his own backfield. He scrambled away from Matt Ioannidis and Zach Brown and then ran out of bounds for a first down on the 15-yard line. Henry scored a touchdown on a one-yard run not long after. And even though kicker Ryan Succop missed the extra point, the Titans led 6-3.

Then came the start of the second quarter, which belonged to the Redskins. In a remarkable possession, they held onto the ball for 10:58. Getting the ball on their own 7, they actually went backward to the 2, when Johnson was sacked, but managed to pull out a first down on a 13-yard run from Peterson and a 22-yard throw from a scrambling Johnson to Josh Doctson.

After that, Peterson took over, running the ball five times on the next seven plays. Finally, 17 plays into the endless drive, Johnson fired a pass to the left to Michael Floyd, who ran in for a seven-yard touchdown with a defender draped on his back, putting Washington ahead again at 10-6.

The Redskins were unable to hold down the Titans, however, and Tennessee pushed back upfield before the end of the half. Twice Mariota ducked sacks to make throws that turned into first downs. The Titans shoved deep into Washington territory, getting a first down on the Washington 14.

That’s when Mariota backed up to pass and Jonathan Allen burst through the line, picking Mariota up in his arms and flinging him to the ground. The Titans called a timeout. Mariota slowly climbed to his feet, started toward the bench and then fell to one knee. Trainers ran out and surrounded him. He stayed on his knee for some time while Gabbert warmed up on the sideline. Eventually he walked off the field and was led to the locker room.

Gabbert was unable to do anything in his first two plays, and the drive, which had seemed destined to end in a touchdown and a halftime lead for Tennessee, resulted in a field goal that allowed Washington to improbably leave the field up 10-9.

The Titans’ offense was unable to get going at the start of the second half. And Johnson again led the Redskins on a big scoring drive in the third quarter when he moved them 64 yards on 11 plays — including diving catches from Doctson and Crowder — to put Washington in position for another Hopkins field goal, this time from 40 yards, to increase the lead to 13-9.

Tennessee drew closer at the start of the fourth quarter after an impressive drive with two key completions from Gabbert ended in a field goal that cut the lead to 13-12. But the Redskins responded with another long drive — one in which Peterson carried the ball seven times for 33 yards — setting up yet another Hopkins field goal to put them up 16-12 with 8:09 left. That’s when Gabbert led the Titans on the drive that broke the Redskins’ playoff hopes.