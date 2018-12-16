JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — On a day that looked over for a Washington Redskins team whose season looked over, they pulled out a miraculous win with 10 late fourth quarter points, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 16-13 on a 36-yard field goal from Dustin Hopkins as time expired.

Playing with a quarterback who said he had been sitting on his couch in Oakland just two weeks ago, with a makeshift offensive line and a new long snapper, the Redskins broke a four-game losing streak and at 7-7 are just a game out of first place in the NFC East and a half-game back of the conference’s final wild-card spot.

Trailing in a game in which their defense had dominated, the Redskins got a tremendous break in the fourth quarter — perhaps the biggest break they have gotten all year.

Behind 13-6 with 8:11 left in the game, Washington faced a third-and-13 from its own 40-yard line. Johnson fired a pass downfield that was tipped by Jaguars safety Tashaun Gibson. The ball spun in the air and came down in the hands of Redskins wide receiver Jamison Crowder, who ran to the Jacksonville 27.

Given a chance they didn’t expect, the Redskins moved to the Jaguars’ 6-yard line, where Johnson fired a pass that tight end Jeremy Sprinkle caught near the pylon for a touchdown that tied the game at 13-13.

Then, with 2:31 left, Kessler threw a pass for Dede Westbrook that tipped into the air and was picked off by cornerback Fabian Moreau, giving Washington the ball on its 45. The Redskins slowly moved downfield, chewing up time until Hopkins’s kick gave them a victory they couldn’t have expected in a game quarterbacked by their fourth quarterback this season, Josh Johnson.

Given injuries and ineffectiveness, neither team expected to move the ball much on Sunday, and that proved to be the case at the start. The first quarter was an offensive disaster for both the Redskins and the Jaguars. Runs were stuffed, pass rushers stormed in at the quarterbacks and the most effective plays were when the two quarterbacks scrambled.

Slowly through the first quarter, Washington inched downfield mostly by forcing the Jaguars deeper and deeper toward their goal line by stuffing running back Leonard Fournette and sacking Kessler. A fumble by the Jags quarterback, picked up by the Redskins’ Daron Payne, gave Washington an early scoring chance, but penalties pushed them out of field goal range.

Eventually, the Redskins were able to get the ball near midfield and were able to push deep enough into Jacksonville territory — with a 17-yard pass to running back Byron Marshall — that they eventually got a 46-yard field goal, giving them a 3-0 lead.

That score held up for much of the first half until late in the second quarter, when Redskins special teams mistakes gave Jacksonville a chance. The Jags’ Lerentee McCray got a hand on a Tress Way punt, allowing the Jaguars to start on Washington’s 46. Ten plays later, Kai Forbath kicked a field goal to tie the game at 3-3.

It seemed the two teams would head into halftime with that score. But then came two minutes of inefficiency by each club. The Jags, pinned near their goal line, were unable to run out the clock at halftime, punting from their end zone with 1:46 left. Returner Maurice Harris (filling in for inactive Greg Stroman), dropped the punt, managing to fall on it and avert disaster.

Washington, though, was unable to run out the clock and so Way punted again from the Redskins’ 22. His kick traveled 52 yards, landing in the arms of Westbrook, who caught the ball on his 26, cut right, ran past two tacklers and tore off down the sideline. At around the Washington 20, Marshall tackled Westbrook’s blocker instead of Westbrook and the Jaguars returner raced into the end zone, giving Jacksonville a 10-3 lead at the half.

The touchdown could have killed the Redskins, given all that has happened. But at the start of the second half, Washington began a long, improbable drive that lasted 16 plays — its longest of the year — and went 60 yards over seven minutes and 28 seconds. Key were a pass interference and unnecessary roughness penalties by players in the Jaguars secondary that gave Washington first downs.

Still, Johnson also fired a key third down pass to Michael Floyd that gave the Redskins a first down on Jacksonville’s 15. The drive eventually stalled, but Washington was able to get a field goal that cut their deficit to 10-6 and gave them a chance.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Jaguars used two big runs by Kessler and Westbrook to get into position for a field goal that pushed their lead to 13-6.

But then came Johnson’s pass that was tipped in the air, caught by Crowder, and the Redskins rode that good fortune to an improbable, come-from-behind victory.