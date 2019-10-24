Then, in an instant, Thursday night’s Cousins-Peterson-Keenum game was all about the future. And this 19-9 Minnesota win over the Redskins meant little to the road team.

When Keenum went down with a concussion just before halftime, Washington’s coaches turned to the only player they could: first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins. They have resisted doing this, saying that Haskins — who started just 14 games at Ohio State — is not ready for the NFL.

Before Thursday, Haskins had only played once in an NFL regular season game — nearly three quarters of a Week 4 loss at the New York Giants. That was a desperate move, however, with former coach Jay Gruden throwing in the only player he had left to revive a season spiraling out of control. This time, Keenum was hurt and the Redskins had to throw Haskins into the inferno of a nationally televised game before 66,776 at a U.S. Bank Stadium so loud it was impossible for anyone to talk in a normal tone to the person next to them.

There were flashes of Haskins’s talent Thursday. He whipped a sidearm pass to Peterson that could have been intercepted but went for 21 yards instead. He seemed to see the field better than he had in the loss to the Giants.

But he still looked like a rookie against one of the NFL’s most aggressive defenses, completing just 3 of 5 passes for 33 yards. He was intercepted once and sacked twice. The Redskins hardly had the ball in the fourth quarter.

In the end, Cousins and Peterson had their nights. Cousins threw for 285 yards and Peterson rushed for 76 yards, moving to sixth on the all-time rushing list and receiving a long standing ovation from the crowd during a fourth-quarter timeout. The game was close for a half and then seemed to fall apart for Washington, as Haskins was unable to keep up with Cousins and the Vikings, who are now 6-2 and seemingly content with a quarterback the Redskins no longer wanted.

The loss killed whatever microscopic hopes the Redskins had to salvage their season. At 1-7, they are playing for pride and a high draft pick, and will enter a long week with questions about who will start their next game at quarterback.

To think, the night started so differently.

Finally at home in his new home, Cousins looked ready to dominate his old team early in the game as he quickly moved the Vikings to midfield on Minnesota’s first possession. He hit Stefon Diggs on a 32-yard pass that looked to break the Redskins within minutes. But then Diggs was hit from behind, fumbling the ball and giving Washington a chance to right itself in a loud opposing stadium.

Then Keenum did the same thing, moving the Redskins downfield with a mix of short passes and quick runs by Peterson, only to lose a fumble as he was being sacked.

After those offsetting turnovers, both quarterbacks settled into a rhythm. Cousins took Minnesota to the Redskins 32-yard line on seven plays before the Vikings settled for a field goal, taking a 3-0 lead. Washington tied the game on the following possession with several quick passes to Terry McLaurin and Paul Richardson to get all the way to Minnesota’s 3- yard line, before the drive stalled early in the second quarter. A field goal tied the game at 3.

The two teams traded field goals again, with the Redskins tying the game at 6 with just under 2:00 left in the half.

Washington probably would have been delighted with such a score at halftime on the road, against a quarterback as hot as Cousins has been. But Cousins tore up the Redskins defense in the final seconds of the half, moving 75 yards in 1:50 with a flurry of quick passes. Dalvin Cook fought through several tacklers to score on a rush with seconds left in the half, putting the Vikings up 13-6 and leaving the Redskins in the familiar position of feeling a game slip away.

That fear seemed justified at the start of the third quarter when they failed to move under Haskins on their first drive and the Vikings were able to take advantage of two personal foul penalties and add another field goal. But then Haskins hit Peterson with the sidearm throw and Peterson broke off a 29-yard run, which ultimately led to yet another field goal. The Vikings had still not pulled away.

When the Redskins stopped Cousins on a fourth and one on Minnesota’s 35-yard line, it looked as if they had a chance to revive their dying season.

Then on second down, Haskins threw too high for wide receiver Terry McLaurin, his pass settling into the arms of safety Anthony Harris. That would be the Redskins’ last real chance to steal a win they desperately needed, and a disappointing outcome for their young rookie quarterback.

