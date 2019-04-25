FILE - In this March 2, 2019, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, in Indianapolis. Haskins is a possible pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. (Michael Conroy, File/Associated Press)

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Redskins had their sights set on Dwayne Haskins and didn’t even have to trade up to get who they hope will be their quarterback of the future.

Washington selected the Ohio State standout with the 15th pick in the NFL draft. Haskins had been linked to the Redskins in recent days with owner Dan Snyder and President Bruce Allen reportedly enamored with him.

Haskins joins a crowded roster at QB with injured veteran Alex Smith, longtime backup Colt McCoy and trade acquisition Case Keenum. Smith is expected to miss the entire 2019 season after breaking his right leg in November.

In his redshirt sophomore season at Ohio State, Haskins threw for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions and rushed for four scores. He led the Buckeyes to a Big Ten title and a 13-1 season just outside of a spot in the college football playoff.

Haskins was the third quarterback taken in the draft after the Arizona Cardinals took Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray first overall and the Redskins’ NFC East rival New York Giants selected Duke’s Daniel Jones with the sixth pick. Washington will have to wait until the 46th pick to fill another hole on the roster with linebacker, receiver, tight end and secondary help among the major needs.

Haskins and family members watched the draft at a bowling alley and sports bar in Gaithersburg, Maryland, about 30 miles from the Redskins’ practice facility. The Redskins went with a quarterback in the first round for the first time since 2012, when they traded up to get Robert Griffin III with the second pick.

Seconds after Washington selected Haskins, Griffin tweeted : “You didn’t draft the young man for nothing. You did it because you believe in the young man. You did it because you need a Quarterback. Don’t give up on him prematurely. He is your investment. Give the kid time to prove himself. Congrats young gun!!! Enjoy every second of it!”

