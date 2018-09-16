Redskins cornerback Josh Norman stood alone on the north goal line at FedEx Field Sunday afternoon and threw up his arms in frustration.

Left by himself to pick one of two Indianapolis Colts receivers to cover in the fourth quarter of a game the Washington Redskins still had a chance to win, Norman watched as T.Y. Hilton ran in a touchdown catch that would ultimately break Washington, the decisive blow in a 21-9 Colts victory.

And yet it was hardly Norman who felt empty. In a stadium with open rows of unsold orange seats peeking from the crowd, the Redskins’ top offensive stars were unable to break free the way they had so easily in last week’s season-opening victory at Arizona. Running backs Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson, who ran over the Cardinals, found little room against the Colts’ defense.

Peterson ran 11 times for 20 yards, Thompson four times for one yard.

Quarterback Alex Smith threw for 292 yards, but many of them came after the Colts (1-1) had built a substantial lead.

They outgained Indianapolis 334 yards to 281, and yet the defeat felt decisive.

For a team that seemed to signal it was a contender in the NFC East, Sunday’s loss was a disappointing blow. Sunday was the first time in half a century the team had to announce it did not sell out, and many team officials were optimistic a strong showing against Indianapolis would reignite enthusiasm in an unexcited fan base. Instead, the Redskins (1-1) were booed several times and played the last several minutes in a mostly empty stadium.

At the end, it was hard to say exactly what it is the Redskins can be optimistic about moving forward. Their wide receivers did not make any memorable plays, the running backs struggled and their top two offensive linemen Trent Williams and Brandon Scherff left the game with injuries, although both players did return.

As if that wasn’t enough, they must now play the Green Bay Packers and their star quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, next weekend.

The Redskins’ sluggishness started early. Even though Indianapolis was missing starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo with a hamstring injury, the Colts came out and ran the ball at Washington’s defensive line. They mixed powerful runs from running backs Marlon Mack and Jordan Wilkins with short passes from Luck to Hilton and tight end Eric Ebron to move methodically downfield, eventually scoring on a seven-yard touchdown catch by Ebron for a 7-0 lead.

The Redskins were unable to do much offensively. Attempts to ignite Peterson the way they had last week quickly faltered, as the running lanes that existed in Arizona were gone. Their first drive fizzled after one first down, when Paul Richardson was unable to break free on a third-down pass from Smith.

Their second drive collapsed, as well, after recording just one third down. On a third-down play, Chris Thompson caught a pass with what appeared to be some room to run. He was unable to break free, however, and the Redskins were forced to punt again.

Even Washington’s biggest moment in the first half came following a struggle. Luck had maneuvered the Colts from their own 5-yard line to the Redskins’ 37 early in the second quarter. On third down, Luck’s throw was tipped by linebacker Mason Foster and landed in the hands of safety D.J. Swearinger, who sprawled on the turf for an interception.

The Redskins didn’t do much with the gift. The moved 27 yards on five plays, yet were in position for a 49-yard field goal that cut the lead to 7-3.

Indianapolis came right back, however. Luck moved the Colts 75 yards on eight plays, benefiting from a pass interference call against cornerback Fabian Moreau on Hilton that put the Colts on the Redskins’ 27-yard line. Five plays later, Nyheim Hines ran seven yards for a touchdown, putting the Colts up 14-3, leaving the crowd unsettled.

Boos spilled down a few plays into the Redskins’ next drive, as the offense was stalled on its own 32. Just before halftime, the Redskins managed to work themselves in position for another 49-yard field goal attempt, only to have Dustin Hopkins pull his attempt wide to the left.

Finally, in the second half, Washington began to move. Swearinger again intercepted Luck, this time on the Redskins’ 29. The Redskins still weren’t able to score a touchdown — their best chance coming when Josh Doctson had a pass knocked out of his hand in the back of the end zone by Colts’ defensive back Pierre Desir. They did get a field goal to draw to 14-6.

Late in the third quarter, Washington moved again on a drive that lasted 6:07, going from their 27-yard line to the Colts’ 19. In position for what should have been a shot at the end zone, the Redskins instead lost 12 yards on a sack and a third-down pass to Thompson that went backward as Thompson looked for room to run.

Hopkins, however, was able to hit another 49-yard field goal, making him two-for-three on 49-yard attempts, cutting the Colts’ lead to 14-9.