WASHINGTON (6-7) vs. JACKSONVILLE (4-9)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Jaguars by 8 ½

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Washington 7-6, Jacksonville 4-7-2

SERIES RECORD - Redskins lead 5-1

LAST MEETING - Redskins beat Jaguars 41-10, Sept. 14, 2014

LAST WEEK - Redskins lost to Giants 40-16; Jaguars lost to Titans 30-9

AP PRO32 RANKING - Redskins No. 24, Jaguars No. 29

REDSKINS OFFENSE - OVERALL (27), RUSH (17), PASS (26)

REDSKINS DEFENSE - OVERALL (20), RUSH (14), PASS (22)

JAGUARS OFFENSE - OVERALL (25), RUSH (20), PASS (24)

JAGUARS DEFENSE - OVERALL (6), RUSH (21), PASS (2)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Both teams coming off debacles that raised speculation about futures of coaches Jay Gruden and Doug Marrone. ... Redskins have won three straight in series but are 0-2 against AFC South in 2018. ... Washington has dropped four in row since losing QB Alex Smith (broken leg). ... QB Josh Johnson makes first start since 2011. Johnson is 0-5 as starter. He completed 11 of 16 passes for 195 yards, with touchdown and interception, in relief of ineffective starter Mark Sanchez last week. Johnson also had 45 yards rushing. ... RB Adrian Peterson needs 112 yards rushing to pass Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson (13,259) for eighth most in NFL history. Peterson has three TDs in last four games. ... LB Ryan Kerrigan had career-high four sacks in only game against Jacksonville. Kerrigan has eight sacks and two forced fumbles in last eight games. ... LB Mason Foster has 10 or more tackles in consecutive games against AFC opponents. ... Jaguars are 5-0 at home in December under Marrone. ... Jaguars have lost eight of nine, with lone win coming two weeks ago at home against Indianapolis. ... Jacksonville has one offensive touchdown in last two games. ... Cody Kessler has 90-plus QB rating in six of last eight starts. ... RB Leonard Fournette has 100 or more yards from scrimmage and touchdown in three of past four games. ... Jacksonville allowing 15 points per game at home, lowest average in league. ... K Josh Lambo has made 27 straight FGs at home, including all 15 in 2018. ... DE Calais Campbell has sacks in three straight home games. Fantasy tip: Both defenses are worth starting, mostly because of offenses they’re facing.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.