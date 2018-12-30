Quarterback Josh Johnson and the rest of the Redskins’ offense was shut out by Philadelphia on Sunday. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

On a chilly Sunday afternoon, before a near-sellout crowd of mostly green-clad Philadelphia Eagles fans, the Washington Redskins’ season ended with a dreary 24-0 loss to the Eagles.

The defeat doomed the Redskins to a 7-9 record and a third-place finish in a season during which they started 6-3 and led the division for more than two months. But that was before quarterback Alex Smith broke his leg and his backup Colt McCoy did too, and Washington tumbled to a miserable finish.

Now Coach Jay Gruden must await his fate, which is expected to be delivered early next week by team owner Daniel Snyder. Indications are that Gruden will come back for his sixth season, but no announcement was immediately made.

Given the Redskins were playing with their fourth quarterback, a patchwork offensive line and a defensive secondary stripped of most of its top players, Sunday’s loss was not much of a surprise. The Eagles were fighting for the NFC’s final playoff spot, while Washington was merely finishing a forgettable season.

Still, the Redskins could do little against Philadelphia’s aggressive defense. Quarterback Josh Johnson, who was playing pickup basketball back home in Oakland a month ago, completed just 12 of 27 passing attempts for 91 yards, and was sacked four times. So ineffective was Washington’s offense that it ran just nine plays in the second quarter, and eight in the third.

The team looked lost for much of the afternoon.

[Analysis and takeaways from Redskins’ 24-0 loss to Philadelphia]

The previous week had been a bad one for the Redskins. Their playoff hopes were extinguished last weekend after a heartbreaking loss at Tennessee. After the game, safety D.J. Swearinger blasted defensive coordinator Greg Manusky, and Gruden responded by releasing Swearinger on the day before Christmas. Two days later, Snyder fired president of business operations Brian Lafemina and two executives Lafemina had hired just months before. A fourth business executive had already resigned the previous Friday.

Through the chaos, Gruden tried hard to maintain normalcy, much as he has done in the season’s tumultuous final seven weeks, a 1-6 run that started with quarterback Alex Smith’s broken leg and saw the team go through three more quarterbacks, two sets of starting guards and a number of controversies. In the last month-and-a-half span, Washington had key players make critical remarks about the team and fans on social media, claimed linebacker Reuben Foster off waivers just two days after Foster had been arrested on domestic violence charges for the second time in 2018, and placed safety Montae Nicholson on the non-football illness list after his arrest for an early-morning fight.

Late last week, cornerback Josh Norman sighed and said: “Every week was a circus for the last six weeks.”

The next day, the Redskins placed their 24th player on season-ending injured reserve, surpassing last year’s total of 23.

They came into Sunday with nothing to play for, other than the chance to not finish 7-9 for the third straight year, and the opportunity to keep the Eagles out of the playoffs.

Perhaps sensing the futility of celebrating anything in a stadium mostly filled with fans of the opposing team, the Redskins didn’t make their usual individual player introductions on Sunday. Instead, the whole team ran through two pillars of flames and into thunderous boos from the Philadelphia fans. The Eagles, meanwhile, were cheered in their rivals’ stadium as they jogged onto the field.

That set the tone for the way Washington played the ensuing game. On the day’s first play, Johnson heaved a pass deep downfield for receiver Josh Doctson. The ball stayed in the air too long, however, and Philadelphia cornerback Rasul Douglas jumped in front of Doctson to intercept the pass.

Given that Johnson’s final two throws in last weekend’s loss at Tennessee were also picked off, it meant he had thrown three straight interceptions on three straight passes.

The rest of Johnson’s half wasn’t much better. After playing well in Washington’s last two games, he seemed off on Sunday and finished the first half three-for-10 for 24 yards.

The Eagles, on the other hand, moved efficiently behind quarterback Nick Foles. A long drive late in the first quarter ended with a 34-yard field goal that put them up 3-0.

Then in the second, Philadelphia went on an epic 19-play, 87-yard drive that took up almost the entire quarter. Most of the plays were short passes from Foles that picked apart a depleted Redskins secondary that contained only one opening-day starter. When the drive ended, an astounding 11 minutes and 49 seconds later, the Eagles scored on a two-yard touchdown pass from Foles to Alshon Jeffery, pushing Philadelphia’s lead to 10-0.

The Eagles expanded their lead in the third quarter with yet another long drive, this one 68 yards over 7:23 that ended with a six-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor, who fell backward into the end zone. At that point, Philadelphia was up 17-0 and there seemed little chance for the Redskins to salvage a once-promising year with an 8-8 record.