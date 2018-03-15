After 13 NFL seasons and three Pro Bowl honors, quarterback Alex Smith still has what he feels is a glaring omission on his résumé — one that challenges and excites him more than ever, at age 33.

“Never won a championship. I’ve never won a Super Bowl,” Smith told a packed auditorium Thursday at Redskins Park, tackling head-on the source of his motivation when formally introduced as the team’s starting quarterback. “That’s what we’re all chasing . . . . We’re chasing that ultimate dream; we’re trying to find a way. That’s the challenge for me.”

Looking on from the second row was Redskins owner Daniel Snyder, who knows a good bit about that challenge.

Smith, whom the Redskins acquired in a Jan. 31 trade with Kansas City for a third-round draft pick and promising defensive back Kendall Fuller, is the Redskins’ 17th starting quarterback since Snyder bought the once-proud franchise 19 years ago. In that time, he has only six winning seasons, three NFC East titles and nothing remotely resembling a Super Bowl run to show for it.

Whether Smith can deliver the Super Bowl title that Snyder has coveted is far from clear. To his credit, the veteran quarterback, who agreed to a four-year, $94 million contract extension that runs through 2022, offered neither promises nor sweeping pronouncements Thursday when asked what he’d bring to the team — other than hard work and the drive to get better in every facet of his play.

Wide receiver Paul Richardson after being introduced at the Redskins training facility. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

“There’s certainly no areas where I’m good enough,” said Smith, who is coming off the most impressive season of his career — one in which he set personal bests for total yards (4,042), touchdowns (26) and passer rating (104.7). “You’re constantly trying to work on all of it, being a good quarterback.”

By all accounts, Smith appears an ideal fit for Coach Jay Gruden’s pass-heavy offense, with the bonus of improvisational skill outside the pocket, a willingness to throw the deep ball and moxie.

Gruden positively glowed when asked about Smith’s attributes.

“He has all the traits you need,” said Gruden, the first coach to earn a fifth season under Snyder. “There’s not a trait that [you say], ‘Oh, I wish he had this!’ He can throw the ball down the field — he proved that. He can obviously escape pressure when he needs to (Gruden still chafes over a scramble Smith made against the Redskins in Kansas City’s 29-20 come-from-behind victory in Week 4 last season). He’s efficient with the ball. He protects the football. He’s accurate and he’s tough mentally and physically. Definitely has all the tools we need to work with.”

Smith succeeds quarterback Kirk Cousins, who played the past two seasons under the NFL’s franchise tag after failing to reach a long-term deal with the team. Shortly before Smith met the Redskins’ press corps and an audience of team officials and invited guests, Cousins gave his own introductory news conference in Minnesota, having signed a three-year fully guaranteed contract worth $84 million.

At the outset of Thursday’s proceedings at Redskins Park, senior vice president of personnel Doug Williams — who earned MVP honors for delivering the second of the team’s three Super Bowls under coach Joe Gibbs — made clear that the focus of the gathering was on the future.

“We’re not looking in the rearview mirror,” Williams said. “We’re going forward.”

Smith talks with Redskins owner Daniel Snyder and team president Bruce Allen before being introduced to the media. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The hope is that the 6-4, 217-pound Smith will provide the stability the Redskins never had with Cousins — partly through fault of their own, in failing to extend him to a long-term contract his first season as a starter, and partly because Cousins wasn’t eager to stay in Washington.

The Redskins also hope Smith will revive interest among the team’s flagging fan base, anchoring its most important position for the next three, four or more years. For many fans, the glory days of the franchise are becoming a distant memory. The team has advanced past the first round of the playoffs just twice in the past 20 years.

Now comes Smith, who represents an investment in experience and stability.

“The whole situation with Kirk had really spiraled out of control,” former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann said in a telephone interview Thursday. “It was time for a change — time for Kirk, and congratulations to him, and time for the Redskins to be able to move past the last couple years of uncertainty. Now you have the most important position on the field solidified, and to me that’s the best thing.”

Also Thursday, the Redskins introduced free agent acquisition Paul Richardson, a four-year veteran wide receiver from Seattle, whom they signed to a five-year, $40 million deal. A close friend of former Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson, as well as Pierre Garcon, with whom he shares an agent, Richardson said he sought to reflect elements of both their games, blending breakaway speed with toughness and attitude.

“I’m not big on trash talking and all that stuff — but you’ve got to catch me,” said Richardson (6 feet, 183 pounds), when asked about his willingness to make tough catches in traffic.

While it was a feel-good afternoon for the Redskins’ front office, questions remain about the starters the Redskins will field around Smith after what has been a largely conservative approach to free agency.

Will they be able to run the ball better than they have in recent seasons, and do they intend to do with Samaje Perine or seek an upgrade in the draft? Will the offensive line have enough depth to weather inevitable injuries, and what’s their plan at left guard?

Even more questions surround the defense, which is on its third coordinator under Gruden yet has ranked in the bottom half of the league in points allowed each of his four seasons in Washington (tied for 27th last season, 24.2). To that end, the team addressed one concern by bringing back interior linebacker Zach Brown, announcing they had agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $24 million.

Brown led the Redskins last season with 127 tackles, despite missing the final three games due to injury.