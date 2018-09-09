GLENDALE, Ariz — All across the State Farm Stadium grass, Adrian Peterson ran on Sunday afternoon. Barely more than a month ago, he was home in Houston, waiting for the call no NFL team had made, reviving a career that is destined to end in football’s Hall of Fame.

Now here he was, rushing through the Arizona Cardinals, yards flying like chunks of sod from beneath his cleats. By the time the Redskins’ first game was over, a 24-6 defeat of a team that was supposed to be stout against the run, Peterson had 96 yards rushing, another 70 receiving and Washington had found not only a running game, but perhaps a more complete team than it has had in many seasons.

The bulk of this afternoon was a mix of pitches, handoffs and quick screen passes to Peterson and fellow running back Chris Thompson. In all, the Redskins had 183 rushing yards as part of an explosive, methodical offensive attack.

It’s the first time Washington has won a season-opener under coach Jay Gruden, who had dropped his first four as the leader of the Redskins. In those games, turnovers and mistakes damaged Washington. But there is also a sense that this year’s team might have a level of depth that previous versions have lacked.

Lost in the dominance of the run game was the performance of Washington’s young defense, which overwhelmed the Cardinals’ offensive line and humiliated quarterback Sam Bradford.

A late Arizona touchdown ended Washington’s hopes of its first shutout since 1991, but Sunday’s win was nonetheless the first positive momentum the Redskins have had at the start of a season in some time. The victory gives them optimism heading into next weekend’s home game against Indianapolis, which lost its season-opener to Cincinnati.

On Sunday, the Redskins tried hard to establish their power running game on the first possession of the game. But while they moved the ball well, going from their own 23 to Arizona’s 29, the drive stalled on two penalties and they were ultimately forced to punt.

Still, that drive set a tone for the afternoon. They were going to run, and then run some more. After allowing the Cardinals two first downs on Arizona’s first drive, they got the ball back on their own 20 and began a systematic dismantling of what was presumed to be one of the league’s better running defenses.

A short Peterson run was followed by a quick pass to tight end Vernon Davis, followed by a Thompson burst for 13 yards, followed by another Thompson run for 14, then three straight Peterson runs, before the surging Washington offense broke through for their first score of the year: a Smith pass to Thompson, who caught the ball near the goal line and ducked past the pylon to put the Redskins up 7-0.

After that, the first half belonged to Washington.

The Cardinals gained eight yards in three plays and punted. It would be the last time their offense touched the ball until late in the second quarter.

The Redskins hammered the ball downfield for a 15-play, 73-yard drive that took up 9:06 and seemed to demoralize not only the Arizona players but the crowd in the mostly filled stadium. Gruden worried during the week about the noise nearly 60,000 could make with the retractable roof closed on top of the great silver building in Phoenix desert.

Smith mixed quick passes to Peterson and Thompson with handoffs as the Redskins chewed up yards. There were no big plays, no explosive runs or long passes, but the slow, methodical march was perhaps even more demoralizing for the Arizona defense. When Peterson burst through the middle for the touchdown that made the score 14-0, dropping to his knees, the game felt as if it was over.

The real boos from the Arizona crowd didn’t come until after the Cardinals went three-and-out again, holding the ball for just 51 seconds.

Washington began the drive that effectively ended the game on its own eight-yard line. Smith hit Thompson, Paul Richardson Jr. and Peterson with quick passes. They crossed midfield when Peterson took a throw from Smith and burst 18 yards down the sideline. They pushed deep into Cardinals territory with more short passes, and finally Smith hit Jordan Reed with a four-yard touchdown pass that seemed to put the game out of Arizona’s reach.

By then, Washington had 261 yards to the Cardinals’ 37, and had held onto the ball for 22:57 while Arizona had it for only 7:03.

The boos thundered down on the Cardinals as they left the field at halftime. Nearly two hours later, the booing would have been even louder, but most of the fans had already left.