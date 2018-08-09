Redskins trainers attend to running back Derrius Guice after the rookie hurt his knee in the first quarter of the team’s first preseason game. Guice is expected to have an MRI on Friday. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Derrius Guice finally broke free into open space, spinning to avoid one defender before stiff-arming another in pursuit. On the first big gain of the rookie running back’s pro career, Guice showcased the strength, quickness and all of the other intangibles that made him a steal for the Washington Redskins in the second round of this year’s draft.

But soon, excitement gave way to worry on the sideline as one of their most important offensive weapons limped off the field with a left knee injury.

On a night in which Coach Jay Gruden rested multiple key veterans for their preseason opener against the New England Patriots — including new starting quarterback Alex Smith, offensive tackles Trent Williams and Morgan Moses, and defensive backs D.J. Swearinger and Josh Norman — the Redskins lost Guice, defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis and seventh-round pick Trey Quinn, a wide receiver, to first-half injuries.

The Redskins also lost the game, 26-17, as the Patriots rallied from a 17-0 deficit at Gillette Stadium. But it mattered little considering what Washington may stand to lose.

Guice’s abrupt departure from the game conjured a familiar feeling within Gruden, whose roster was decimated by injuries in 2017. In all, 23 players were lost last year.

And now, Gruden faces an uncertain timeline with Guice, the No. 59 overall pick who was poised to play a pivotal role in this year’s offense. The extent of all three injuries are currently unclear, but Guice — who played through a nagging leg injury during his final season at LSU — is expected to undergo an MRI exam Friday.

Washington already was without its first-round pick, nose tackle Daron Payne, who has been sidelined since July 28 with an ankle injury. The team may be forced to return to practice Saturday without its top two draft selections.

Compared with his New York Giants counterpart Saquon Barkley — the No. 2 overall pick who put on a show in his preseason debut against Cleveland, 200 miles south on I-95 — Guice’s introduction to the NFL began in underwhelming fashion. His first carry netted only three yards, followed by gains of zero, six, four and three yards. And his best play of the night, the 34-yard run up the middle with 2:41 remaining in the first quarter, was negated by an offensive holding penalty on fullback Elijah Wellman.

Guice was slow to get up after that run, which ended with him being hauled down near the sideline by two Patriots defenders. He didn’t appear to be in pain while hobbling to the trainers table.

Minutes into the second quarter, Guice was standing on the Redskins sideline with his left knee heavily wrapped in ice. At the two-minute mark of the first half, the rookie walked to the locker room, followed by team President Bruce Allen.

Guice’s night ended with six carries for 19 yards.

Assuming he’s healthy, the running back is considered to be a lock to make the Redskins’ 53-man roster when final cuts are made in September. He’s expected to join Chris Thompson and Rob Kelley in the running backs room, while Samaje Perine, Byron Marshall, Kapri Bibbs and Martez Carter are all competing for a spot.

Following his draft-day selection, Guide quickly emerged as a fan favorite in the community with his infectious, playful personality and his spur-of-the-moment movie night events for fans, his charity fundraising for cancer research and his strong social media presence. And while it’s only the preseason, his absence on the field is sure to leave a void for the Redskins.

But his injury isn’tThursday the team’s only concern.

Roughly two minutes after Guice left the game, Quinn suffered a stomach injury and did not return. Ioannidis, who had been nursing a turf toe injury, exited early after a Patriots defender rolled up on his leg. The standout defender remained on the bench during the first half after getting checked out in the medical tent, but he did not return. Backup tight end Manasseh Garner (knee) and offensive lineman Tyler Catalina (ribs) also left due to injury.

In Smith’s absence, No. 2 quarterback Colt McCoy started the game and went 13 for 18 for 189 yards and two touchdowns in the losing effort. The first Washington score was courtesy of Marshall, who caught a 25-yard strike from McCoy on their second drive of the game. Wide receiver Maurice Harris’s three-yard toe-drag touchdown in the second quarter gave Washington a 17-0 lead before New England mounted a second-half comeback.

In relief of McCoy, Redskins backup Kevin Hogan was 7 of 9 for 44 yards.