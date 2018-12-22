NASHVILLE — Josh Johnson stood in front of his locker moments after throwing a game-ending interception in Saturday’s 25-16 loss, eyes red as he slowly undressed. He listened intently as future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson gave him words of encouragement and told the quarterback there’s nothing he needed to hang his head about, that the Redskins wouldn’t have been in the playoff hunt without him. Wide receiver Josh Doctson came up afterward and gave him a supportive handshake.

The Redskins’ fourth starting quarterback of the season had the team in position for a victory with a 13-9 lead going into the fourth quarter, but the Titans rallied with 16 points in the final 15 minutes. Trailing 19-16, Johnson moved the team to the Tennessee 44-yard line when he overthrew Doctson and was picked off by safety Kevin Byard.

That put an end to the game, and likely the team’s playoff hopes.

Despite all the encouragement, Johnson left the locker room alone after the loss, dressed in black from head to toe with headphones on and a backpack slung over his shoulder. He made a long, slow-walk in the bowels of Nissan Stadium to the bus completely by himself, without a teammate or Redskins official in the vicinity.

“I’ll keep it 100, that’s going to eat me up for another 24 hours because we were right where we wanted to be, man,” Johnson said. “The opportunity was there and we just didn’t capitalize on it. It’s a great learning lesson for me. There’s no excuses. No anything. Hats off to them. They did what they needed to do at that moment and we didn’t.

“I wish I could have that opportunity to do it again, but now I have to learn from it. … It just hurts right now because we’re not on the side of the win like we felt we should have been.”

Johnson has become a beloved teammate in the short time he’s been with the organization after signing on Dec. 5. The team was in a terrible position after both Alex Smith and Colt McCoy suffered broken legs and had turned the starting job over to Mark Sanchez, who signed on Nov. 19 before getting benched in a 40-16 loss to the Giants.

The Redskins beat the Jaguars 16-13 in Johnson’s first NFL start since 2011, and he threw for 153 yards and a touchdown Saturday, also rushing for 22 yards. The interception marred a strong effort, and he threw another on the final play of the game in a Hail-Mary situation.

“I thought he competed like a champ,” Coach Jay Gruden said. “You couldn’t ask for anything more from a guy coming from his couch, playing pickup basketball a couple weeks ago. To learn everything, to go in here with full speed, and people coming at him full speed, handling the play calling, protections, handoffs, the run game — I just can’t say enough about him.

“I’m sick for the way it ended for him tonight because he really displayed just great poise, courage, effort, leadership, all in three weeks. I hate for him to be judged on that one pass.”

Gruden explained that they worked the wrong side of the field on the interception and Doctson was supposed to be running an outside breaking route.

The team wraps up the season next week at home against the Eagles, but it needs help on Sunday for the playoffs to be a possibility entering next with a 7-8 record. That could be the last time Johnson suits up in burgundy and gold, but he’s certainly made a case to be brought back in 2019.

“[He’s] a guy that’s just confident in his game,” Chris Thompson said. “Confident in what he does. … In my opinion, I think he’s a really good quarterback. I think he’s got some leadership qualities that probably has never been noticed in his whole NFL career. I really enjoyed playing with him . . . Some guys just have got that thing about them and you can’t explain it.”