Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice, center, receives attention on the field after an injury during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (Steven Senne/Associated Press)

RICHMOND, Va. — Washington Redskins rookie running back Derrius Guice is out for the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee.

Guice was injured in Washington’s preseason opener at New England on Thursday night. The team announced the prognosis Friday following an MRI, saying Guice should make a full recovery and be ready to play in 2019.

Guice was expected to be the Redskins’ starter after they selected him 59th overall in the draft. The LSU product was considered a first-round prospect and went late in the second.

In camp, Guice had been splitting first-team carries with Rob Kelley and Samaje Perine. Coach Jay Gruden has said there was competition for the No. 1 job along with third-down back Chris Thompson. Now wide open after Guice’s season-ending injury.

The team says tight end Manasseh Garner, a long shot to make the roster, is out for the season with an ACL injury.

