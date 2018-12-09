Redskins quarterback Mark Sanchez (6) walks off the field throwing an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter of Sunday’s loss. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

At halftime of the worst game in a crumbling Redskins season, a crowd formed around FedEx Field’s west gate on Sunday afternoon.

The Redskins fans wanted to get out.

Who could blame them? Their team was down 34-0 in what would become a 40-16 defeat to the New York Giants — a team the Washington had handled easily on the road just weeks ago. But that was before quarterback Alex Smith’s leg was broken on Nov. 18, before backup quarterback Colt McCoy’s leg was broken last Monday night and before emergency backup Mark Sanchez started on Sunday and fell on his face as well as his back and even his side before being yanked in the third quarter.

But as the half started and the lights on the metal detectors blinked with each defector wearing a Redskins jacket or jersey, a hard reality had thumped down around the team: whatever hope they had for the playoffs was all but gone. The defeat wasn’t the worst home loss in recent years: there were 45-10 defeats in 1998 and 2010. Still, it was decisive enough.

If there was a bright spot in this defeat it is that the Redskins might have found a quarterback — at least for another week. Josh Johnson, who had not thrown a pass in the NFL since 2011 and only was signed last week as a just-in-case backup for Sanchez, the just-in-case-backup-turned-starter. Taking over with Washington down 40-0, Johnson led the Redskins to two second half touchdowns plus two-point conversions, throwing for 195 yards, including a 79-yard scoring pass to Jamison Crowder.

A third chance to score was destroyed when wide receiver Josh Doctson was penalized for taunting after catching a pass and bringing it to the Giants’ 3-yard line. Johnson was intercepted a play later, drawing a groan from the few lingering fans.

As impressive as Johnson may have been, however, the Giants were not playing their fiercest defense. Their best offensive players had already been pulled from the game. Played in front of a nearly-empty stadium, the day felt like a preseason game if not for the bitter temperatures in the mid-30s and the constant threat of snow.

In the last, such disasters have brought rage from Redskins fans, much of it directed toward owner Daniel Snyder. But on this day, where blame for a four-game losing streak has focused on team president Bruce Allen and Coach Jay Gruden, there was little anger from the fans. There weren’t many left.

This was supposed to have been the day the Redskins made their last, desperate charge for the playoffs. At 6-6 and playing a Giants team that didn’t have Odell Beckham Jr., it seemed they had a chance to break their losing streak and push their way back in the playoff chase. But from the very start they were flat.

An offensive line that featured a backup tackle playing guard and another guard who wasn’t even in the league six weeks ago, couldn’t hold back the Giants defensive front and Sanchez looked overwhelmed. His throws were too short, too long or behind his pass catchers. And that was when he got the ball out of his hands. Many times he was scrambling to stay on his feet. He was sacked five times on Sunday.

A ball he threw from near his end zone that was intended for receiver Michel Floyd, was instead tipped by New York’s Kareem Martin, fluttering into the hands of safety Curtis Riley, who ran nine years for a touchdown. That put the Giants up 7-0. Another pass, lobbed to a racing Crowder, was knocked away by linebacker Alec Ogletree, who stared at Sanchez and waggled his index finger in Sanchez’s face, as if to say: “no, no, no.”

By the time Sanchez was pulled, 10 minutes into the second half, he had completed six of 14 passes for 38 yards and was intercepted twice.

But no matter how dismal Sanchez was, the Redskins defense was even worse. Once a strength in the team’s rise to 6-3 and first place in the division, the defense has deteriorated in recent weeks, giving up more than 400 yards in five of their last six games.

Still, the defense — no matter how porous it had become — at least kept Washington in games. On Sunday, all of its weaknesses were exposed. Barkley, who had run for just 38 yards in the Redskins’ 20-13 victory in October, rumbled through huge holes and past a plodding secondary for 170 yards, including one burst for 78 yards for a touchdown that put the Giants up 17-0 early in the second quarter.

Things only got worse from there for Washington. Two touchdowns and a field goal put it down 34-0 at halftime. As the final seconds of the half ticked away and the Redskins ran off the field, toward their tunnel, they were booed by the few Washington fans in the stands. One, in a Robert Griffin III jersey, stood just above the tunnel and gave them the middle finger.

By game’s end, he too appeared to have left.