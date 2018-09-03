Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Caleb Brantley (99) sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nate Sudfeld (7) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Cleveland. (David Richard/Associated Press)

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Redskins have signed defensive lineman Caleb Brantley and waived Anthony Lanier with an injury designation.

Brantley was cut by the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. A star at Florida who led the Gators with 9 1/2 tackles for loss and had 2 1/2 sacks in 2017, Brantley faced a misdemeanor battery complaint that was dismissed , and went from projected second-day pick to the sixth round when he was taken 185th by the Browns.

The 24-year-old Brantley had 18 tackles and two sacks last season as a rookie. He had a sack and two tackles in the preseason.

Lanier had been dealing with a hip flexor groin injury in recent days. He made Washington’s 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and had 14 tackles and five sacks last season.

