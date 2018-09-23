Inside FedEx Field, the clock didn’t seem to move fast enough for the Washington Redskins. A lead built behind an offense that had finally erupted, suddenly seemed precarious as Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers stood in the rain on muddy turf and threatened yet another of his miraculous comebacks.

But with a bulky brace on his right knee and the grass sluggish beneath his feet, Rodgers was unable to lead the Packers to overcome an 11-point deficit, and for the Redskins, their 31-17 victory over Green Bay must have felt like a relief as much as a statement.

Rodgers threw everything he had at them in the second half, ending the game with 265 passing yards and two touchdowns. Still, Washington’s pass rush and a playmaking held tough, allowing the Redskins to come away with the victory.

The fact that Rodgers was unable to produce yet another comeback overshadowed a dominant first half for a Redskins offense that, until Sunday, had not shown how complete it can be this year. A 21-9 loss to Indianapolis last week had left many questions about whether quarterback Alex Smith and the team’s receivers are good enough for this team to be a contender in the NFC East.

On Sunday, Smith silenced those questions with 220 passing yards and two touchdowns. Tight ends Vernon Davis and Jordan Reed combined for 135 receiving yards, and running back Adrian Peterson had 120 rushing yards, along with two touchdowns, in what might have been his most impressive game yet with the Redskins.

And a team that seemed lost last week is now 2-1, tied for first place in the NFC East with the Super Bowl champion Eagles, heading into its bye week.

After a week of lamenting their inability to take chances with their passing game in the loss to Indianapolis, the Redskins stormed out against Green Bay. On their opening drive, Smith spotted receiver Paul Richardson Jr. running down the right side and led him with a long pass near the goal line that Richardson dove to catch and then rolled into the end zone for 46-yard touchdown.

Washington led 7-0 barely more than two minutes into the game.

The Packers seemed lost in the rain. On back-to-back possessions, Rodgers fired third-down passes to his top receivers Davante Adams and Randall Cobb, only to have each drop the ball.

Spared an early Green Bay offensive outburst, the Redskins started to feel more comfortable offensively. Peterson hardly seemed bothered by the wet field and burst for runs of 13 and 23 yards at the start of Washington’s third possession. His runs opened the offense for Smith to make longer throws downfield. Over the next seven plays, he drew pass interference calls on Packers defenders to move down to the Green Bay 2-yard line.

From there, Peterson shoved into the end zone to give Washington a 14-0 lead.

A Packers field goal cut the lead to 14-3.

Midway through the second quarter, the Redskins took over on their own 2-yard line and began a drive that was one of their most impressive this season. Smith hit Reed with a 34-yard pass that was followed by a run for Peterson who cut to his right and ran down the sideline for 41 yards. Four plays later, Smith hit Jamison Crowder with a short pass near the end zone. Crowder pushed through two tacklers to plunge forward for his first touchdown of the year, pushing the Redskins’ lead to 21-3.

Such deficits never seem to bother Rodgers. And with everything seemingly going against the Packers, he spotted receiver Geronimo Allison running wide open over the middle. He lobbed a long pass to Allison, who caught it in stride and ran untouched for a 64-yard touchdown that kept Green Bay close at 21-10.

This proved important, as the Redskins stormed down the field again with a 50-yard pass to Davis, followed by a nine-yard throw to Crowder to put the ball on the Packers’ 2-yard line. Two plays later, Peterson dove forward for his second touchdown, giving Washington a 28-10 lead that the Redskins carried into halftime.

But the touchdown pass to Allison had kept the Packers close enough that they went into the second half with a chance to cut the lead to 11 points. They got the drive they needed. Though his knee was clearly bothering him, Rodgers began moving more than he had in the first half, dodging the Redskins pass rush and completing quick, effective passes that slowly sent Washington backward.

At one point, he pulled himself out of a sack to throw an incomplete pass. He limped back to the huddle appearing to grab his hamstring. Even in obvious pain, he pushed the Packers to the 2-yard line, where he hit Adams with a touchdown that made the score 28-17.

A possession later, Rodgers was again moving Green Bay downfield, appearing to complete a critical fourth-down pass to Adams at Washington’s 43. The ball rolled off Adams’s arm, turning the ball over the Redskins and saving them from Rodgers — for the moment.

Washington seemed rattled, generating just 17 yards in the third quarter. The holes for Peterson that were there in the first half had closed. Even the benefit of a questionable roughing the passer call made on Packers linebacker Clay Matthews — on what seemed like a clean sack — failed to get the Redskins moving.

The rain kept falling, the field grew muddier with chunks of grass tossed about. It seemed harder and harder for Rodgers to move. A promising Packers drive was thwarted by a near-interception by D.J. Swearinger and two passes thrown wide of receivers’ hands.