WASHINGTON (7-7) at TENNESSEE (8-6)

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, NFLN

OPENING LINE — Titans by 10

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Washington 8-6, Tennessee 8-6

SERIES RECORD — Tied 6-6

LAST MEETING — Redskins beat Titans 19-17, Oct. 20, 2014

LAST WEEK — Redskins beat Jaguars 16-13; Titans beat Giants 17-0

AP PRO32 RANKING — Redskins No. 18, Titans No. 14

REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (17), PASS (26)

REDSKINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (18), PASS (18)

TITANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (5), PASS (30)

TITANS DEFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (12), PASS (6)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Titans 5-1 at home this season and winners of 15 of last 18 at home. ... Titans coming off 16th shutout in franchise history and fourth on road. They are 3-0 vs. NFC East this season, but Redskins have won last two in series. ... Redskins 5-2 on road this season. ... Redskins QB Josh Johnson coming off first career victory as starter, making 32-year-old fourth-oldest QB in Super Bowl era to notch first win. ... Redskins RB Adrian Peterson has 923 yards rushing. ... Pro Bowl LB Ryan Kerrigan had two sacks and forced fumble last week. ... Redskins DL Jonathan Allen had two sacks last week. ... Redskins LB Mason Foster third in NFC with 115 tackles. ... Titans have allowed one offensive TD in past three games and are NFL’s No. 2 scoring defense, allowing 18.1 points per game. ... Titans QB Marcus Mariota has six TDs with three interceptions and 96.4 passer rating in five home games this season. ... Titans RB Derrick Henry fifth player since 2002 to run for 170 or more yards rushing and two or more TDs in consecutive games. He has 408 yards rushing along with six TDs in past two games — both franchise records. ... RB Dion Lewis one of two AFC running backs with 500 or more yards rushing (512) and 50 or more catches (53) this season. ... Titans WR Corey Davis leads team with 57 catches for 798 yards and four TDs. ... S Kevin Byard had sack and interception last week. ... Fantasy tip: Henry. Stick with bruising running back until someone proves they can slow down roll Henry’s on.

