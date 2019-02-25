New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was videotaped paying a massage parlor employee for a sex act in south Florida just hours before his team played in the AFC championship game in Kansas City on Jan. 20, according to court documents released Monday.

Wearing a blue baseball cap, a dark long-sleeved shirt and shorts, the 77-year-old billionaire walked into the massage parlor just before 11 a.m. that Sunday, according to documents released by prosecutors in Palm Beach County. He paid cash at the front desk — the parlor charged $59 for 30-minute sessions, police have said, $79 for an hour — and then was escorted into the back.

The massage attendant hugged Kraft before the sex act, a detective who viewed the video wrote, and then hugged him again about 10 minutes later when it was over. He tipped her $100, plus at least one other unidentifiable bill, records state, and then headed for the parking lot, where a blue 2015 Bentley was waiting for him.

Kraft was formally charged Monday with two counts of soliciting prostitution, misdemeanors that likely will not carry any jail time for a first-time offender. He also was videotaped visiting the same massage parlor — the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla. — on Jan. 19, the day before the AFC title game.