Aaron Rodgers is active for Green Bay’s game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The Packers’ star was questionable coming in with a left knee injury. Rodgers was held out from practice at midweek, but went through the team’s light practice on Saturday . Green Bay has two backup quarterbacks active too with DeShone Kizer and Tim Boyle.

Receiver Davante Adams is active as well for the Packers after he was listed as questionable with a shoulder injury.

Ben Roethlisberger and his aching right elbow will give it a shot for Pittsburgh against the Kansas City Chiefs. Roethlisberger skipped two days of practice this week after having his throwing arm hit late in overtime of the Steelers’ season-opening tie with Cleveland. Roethlisberger will make his 202nd appearance for the Steelers, second most in franchise history. He needs 76 yards passing to move past Hall of Famer John Elway and into seventh place on the NFL’s career list.

The Steelers will be without All-Pro guard David DeCastro (fractured right hand) and cornerback Joe Haden (hamstring).

Kansas City safety Eric Berry will sit out once again while nursing a sore heel.

The Cleveland Browns listed receiver Josh Gordon as inactive for their game against the New Orleans Saints. That decision signals that the Browns may be waiting to see if there are any trade opportunities for Gordon before following through on an initial announcement Saturday evening that they intended to release him.

Cameron Meredith is inactive for the Saints, who continue to be patient with the receiver who is widely viewed as one of the top additions to the offense in free agency. He is trying to come back from torn knee ligaments that wiped out his entire 2017 season.

The Tennessee Titans are without their top three tackles against J.J. Watt and the Houston Texas. The Titans already knew left tackle Taylor Lewan would be out because of a concussion, and right tackle Jack Conklin is out as he works his way back from a torn left ACL. But Tennessee also declared tackle Dennis Kelly out with a virus. Kelly has been filling in for Conklin.

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Travis Benjamin will not play against the Buffalo Bills because of a foot injury. Defensive end Joey Bosa was also listed as inactive and will miss his second game with a foot injury. Benjamin had one catch for 1 yard in the Chargers’ season-opening loss to Kansas City last weekend.

Inactives for Sunday’s early games:

INDIANAPOLIS-WASHINGTON

Colts: T Anthony Castonzo, OL Denzelle Good, DL Denico Autry, CB Chris Milton, RB Christine Michael, DE Tarell Basham, CB Lenzy Pipkins.

Redskins: WR Maurice Harris, S Troy Apke, RB Samaje Perine, OL Geron Christian, OL Casey Dunn, DL Caleb Brantley, CB Adonis Alexander.

CAROLINA-ATLANTA

Panthers: WR Curtis Samuel, WR Damiere Byrd, LB Andre Smith, G Trai Turner, TE Greg Olsen, DE Bryan Cox Jr., DE Efe Obada.

Falcons: CB Isaiah Oliver, RB Devonta Freeman, DE Steven Means, G Ben Garland, T Matt Gono, WR Russell Gage, DL Justin Zimmer.

KANSAS CITY-PITTSBURGH

Chiefs: S Eric Berry, RB Darrel Williams, CB Charvarius Ward, LB Ben Niemann, OL Austin Reiter, OL Kahlil McKenzie, DL Justin Hamilton.

Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, WR Justin Hunter, CB Joe Haden, S Brian Allen, OG David DeCastro, T Zach Banner, DE Tyson Alualu.

HOUSTON-TENNESSEE

Texans: DE/LB Jadeveon Clowney, WR Keke Coutee, WR Sammie Coates Jr., CB Kayvon Webster, T Roderick Johnson, DE Carlos Watkins, DE Christian Covington.

Titans: WR Cameron Batson, S Kendrick Lewis, LB Aaron Wallace, T Dennis Kelly, T Taylor Lewan, T Jack Conklin, DE Matt Dickerson.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS-BUFFALO

Chargers: WR Travis Benjamin, DE Joey Bosa, LB Emmanuel Ellerbee, C Cole Toner, T Joe Barksdale, G Forrest Lamp, DT T.Y. McGill.

Bills: DE Shaw Lawson, WR Ray-Ray McCloud, CB Taron Johnson, G Ike Boettger, G Wyatt Teller, T Conor McDermott, TE Khari Lee.

MINNESOTA-GREEN BAY

Vikings: QB Kyle Sloter, RB Roc Thomas, RB Mike Boone, C Pat Elflein, G Bryan Weitzmann, DE Tashawn Bower, DT Jalyn Holmes.

Packers: WR Equanimieous St. Brown, S Josh Jones, S Raven Greene, CB Deante Burton, LB Oren Burks, OL Alex Light, WR J’Mon Moore.

MIAMI-NEW YORK JETS

Dolphins: WR DeVante Parker, QB Luke Falk, QB David Fales, CB Cordrea Tankersley, RB Kalen Ballage, T Zach Sterup.

Jets: S Marcus Maye, CB Derrick Jones, CB Juston Burris, G Dakota Dozier, TE Jordan Leggett, DL Foley Fatukasi, LB Josh Martin.

PHILADELPHIA-TAMPA BAY

Eagles: QB Carson Wentz, WR Alshon Jeffery, RB Darren Sproles, G Chance Warmack, T Jordan Mailata; G/T Matt Pryor, DE Josh Sweat.

Buccaneers: WR Justin Watson, CB Brent Grimes, RB Ronald Jones II, DT Vita Vea, DE Noah Spence, OL Alex Cappa, OL Mike Liedtke.

CLEVELAND-NEW ORLEANS

Browns: WR Josh Gordon, LB Christian Kirksey, TE Seth DeValve, DT Emmanuel Ogban, DL Ifeadi Odenigbo, DT Devaroe Lawrence, QB Drew Stanton.

Saints: WR Cameron Meredith, CB Arthur Maulet, OL Cameron Tom, OL Will Clapp, TE Dan Arnold, DE Trey Hendrickson, DT Tyeler Davison.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.