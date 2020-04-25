The second objective was nearly as important, even as it pertained to a departure rather than an arrival. Trent Williams’s time here was over, even if he had remained on the roster. That Washington managed a trade during the third and final day of the draft Saturday — shipping Williams to San Francisco for a fifth-round pick this year and a third-rounder next — was a major victory. It helped Williams, but that’s just a byproduct. More than that, it helped the locker room, which is enormous.

The new regime of Ron Rivera — head coach, chief football czar — must be devoid of an element that seems to pump through the pipes in Ashburn: Distraction. To rebuild a franchise that not only went 3-13 in 2019 but has one playoff victory this century, the roster can’t contain players who are half-out — or worse. Changing the culture may be a cliche new coaches lean on. For Rivera, it’s a real challenge that includes how the football operation relates to — and fends off — ownership. A group tested in that way can’t simultaneously be waging war with a locker room stalwart.

If you’re tempted to evaluate Saturday’s move by what Washington could have — and should have — received for Williams last summer or fall, stop. Just stop. The regime that oversaw the feud with Williams mishandled more than just the veteran tackle’s health care. Misdiagnosing what turned out to be a cancerous lump on Williams’s head would have been enough. But then Bruce Allen — then the team president, now (mercifully) unemployed — couldn’t (or wouldn’t) properly convey to Williams what he meant to the organization. Instead, he engaged in a game of chicken with a seven-time Pro Bowler. That was stupid. But it’s also over.

Should Allen have better read the situation — and understood Williams’s disdain for the organization — and dealt him for a first- or second-round pick last year? Sure. Absolutely. But Allen isn’t here to mess this up further, and Rivera and player personnel maven Kyle Smith couldn’t apply the circumstances Allen once had to the present. The draft that just past was always chock full of high-end tackle prospects, and once some potential trade partners — Cleveland, Minnesota, etc. — positioned themselves to get younger, cheaper tackles without parting with draft capital, Washington’s market was limited.

So forget what people who aren’t here anymore should have done. Rather, look at it this way: Rivera couldn’t afford to have Williams on the roster for even a single day after the draft, not because Williams can no longer play but because Rivera can afford to have zero distractions. The return in any deal matters, of course, and to that end getting two picks — including one as high as the third round — has to be considered a victory. But don’t chart those picks for years and see whether they match up to what Williams produces in San Francisco. Getting out of this weekend without having to answer any more what’s-the-status-with-Trent questions was paramount.

Building cohesion on an NFL team under a new coaching staff is a task in ordinary times. Rivera is going to have to do so under extraordinary circumstances given offseason workouts — and maybe training camp and the season — are almost certain to be altered by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Another worry — and Williams would have been one, because he clearly wanted out regardless of who was in charge — would require energy spent elsewhere. Togetherness and teamwork can’t be forced. They must be embraced by each and every member of the organization.

So right now, before as much as an offseason snap, this is Rivera’s team. By trading Williams, he has removed the player who once was among the most standup figures in an organization so regularly defined by chaos. He has added Young, who may well develop into the kind of player Julius Peppers once was for Rivera in Carolina — which is to say, a Hall of Famer.

But along with those two headlining moves, Rivera’s first draft here staked him to Dwayne Haskins at quarterback. It always seemed a long shot that Washington would take, say, Alabama’s Tagovailoa with the second pick. (I’d still argue that, if Rivera, Smith and their staff rated Tagovailoa much higher than Haskins, they should have done it, but Young is a nice fallback option.) Passing on a quarterback puts the offense of new coordinator Scott Turner in the hands of Haskins, and it had better work.

Not having a tackle of Williams’s stature and ability to protect Haskins could be seen as a step back, and expecting rookie Saahdiq Charles, drafted in the fourth round Saturday out of LSU, to start and star immediately seems unreasonable. But Williams sat out all of Haskins’s rookie season. Washington fans might lament Williams’s departure, but Haskins and Rivera never knew what it was to work with him in the first place.

With that, Rivera and Smith went about trying to build an offense that won’t hinder Haskins’s development. That couldn’t happen in one draft; there are just too many holes. I’ll admit to being perplexed by the selection of Memphis’s Antonio Gibson in the third round, because if there’s one position at which Washington appears to have more than enough bodies, it’s running back. Yeah, Gibson lined up at wide receiver and returned kicks in college, and maybe he could do that in the pros. But the club’s release announcing the selection listed him as a running back, and that puts him in a group that already includes Hall-of-Famer-to-be Adrian Peterson, stud-if-healthy Derrius Guice, Peyton Barber, Bryce Love and newly signed J.D. McKissic. There’s only one ball, right?

Given all the needs, that seems strange. But let’s offset that notion with the idea that, this early in his tenure, Rivera deserves the benefit of the doubt. He receives it here. The rest of the draft — Charles as a tackle and particularly Liberty receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden — made sense. Plus, he left the weekend with a pick in hand for next season, which matters.

