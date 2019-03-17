St. Louis Blues (37-27-7, third in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (30-32-9, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo comes into the matchup with St. Louis after losing seven straight games.

The Sabres are 19-12-4 on their home ice. Buffalo has scored 38 power-play goals, converting on 18.2 percent of chances.

The Blues are 20-12-5 in road games. St. Louis has converted on 20.4 percent of power-play opportunities, recording 43 power-play goals. In their last meeting on Dec. 27, St. Louis won 4-1. Alexander Steen recorded a team-high two assists for the Blues in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel leads the Sabres with 47 assists and has collected 72 points this season. Conor Sheary has recorded 6 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 4-4-2, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Sabres: 1-8-1, averaging two goals, 3.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

Sabres Injuries: Marco Scandella: day to day (upper body), Jake McCabe: out (upper body).

Blues Injuries: Sammy Blais: out (undisclosed), Vladimir Tarasenko: day to day (upper body), Joel Edmundson: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

