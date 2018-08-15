METAIRIE, La. — Saints defensive end Alex Okafor is dealing with another lower leg injury as he tries to come back from an Achilles tear that sidelined him much of last season.

Okafor recently has been competing in training camp to regain his starting role.

The specific nature of his latest injury at practice Wednesday is not clear. He was able to walk off the field, but coach Sean Payton has not provided specific information about his condition.

Okafor’s setback comes as first-round draft choice Marcus Davenport returns to practice to resume his work at defensive end.

Davenport has missed about two weeks of practice and has yet to play in his first exhibition game. Payton says Davenport will be “ramping up and accelerated” following his return to practice on Wednesday.

The Saints’ next preseason contest comes Friday night against Arizona.

