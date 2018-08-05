NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton says the club has waived receiver Brandon Coleman and offensive lineman John Fullington.

Both players have been sidelined recently with injuries.

Coleman started training camp on the team’s physically unable to perform list. Payton, who discussed the moves after a practice at Tulane on Sunday night, says the receiver has hip and neck injuries that both will take longer to rehabilitate than initially anticipated.

Payton says he anticipates that Coleman will return to the Saints’ active roster again. The coach did not specify when, but it is unlikely to be this season because Coleman will wind up on injured reserve unless he’s claimed by another club.

Fullington has missed several recent practices with an undisclosed injury. But Payton says the lineman is slated to visit a physician who specializes in sports hernia and groin area repairs.

