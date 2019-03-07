Montreal Canadiens (36-24-7, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Jose Sharks (39-19-8, second in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose hosts Montreal at SAP Center at San Jose in a non-conference matchup.

The Sharks are 21-5-5 at home. San Jose is second in the league averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by Joe Pavelski with 36.

The Canadiens are 17-13-3 on the road. Montreal has scored 202 goals and is seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game. Brendan Gallagher leads the team with 30. In their last meeting on Dec. 2, San Jose won 3-1. Pavelski recorded a team-high 2 points for the Sharks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Burns leads the Sharks with 59 assists and has recorded 72 points this season. Logan Couture has recorded seven assists and totaled 10 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-5-0, averaging 7.8 points, 3.1 goals, 4.7 assists, four penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Sharks: 6-3-1, averaging 9.5 points, 3.5 goals, six assists, 4.3 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .889 save percentage.

Sharks Injuries: Erik Karlsson: out (lower body), Evander Kane: day to day (lower body).

Canadiens Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.