San Jose Sharks (43-23-8, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (30-36-9, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose looks to stop its four-game slide with a win over Anaheim.

The Ducks have gone 7-12-3 against division opponents. Anaheim is last in the NHL averaging 6.1 points per game. Ryan Getzlaf leads them with 46 total points.

The Sharks are 15-6-3 in division matchups. San Jose has scored 263 goals and is third in the league averaging 3.6 goals per game. Joe Pavelski leads the team with 37. In their last meeting on Dec. 27, San Jose won 4-2. Barclay Goodrow recorded a team-high 3 points for the Sharks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 46 total points, scoring 13 goals and registering 33 assists. Jakob Silfverberg has totaled six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Ducks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 5.2 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Ducks Injuries: None listed.

Sharks Injuries: Erik Karlsson: out (lower body), Radim Simek: out (lower body), Joe Pavelski: out (undisclosed), Logan Couture: day to day (illness).

