Detroit Red Wings (27-38-10, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (43-23-9, second in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose plays Detroit looking to stop its three-game home skid.

The Sharks have gone 23-8-5 in home games. San Jose ranks third in the NHL recording 9.7 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 6.2 assists.

The Red Wings are 13-20-5 in road games. Detroit scores 2.7 goals per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Andreas Athanasiou leads them with 28 total goals. In their last meeting on Feb. 24, San Jose won 5-3. Joe Pavelski scored a team-high three goals for the Sharks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Burns has recorded 77 total points while scoring 13 goals and collecting 64 assists for the Sharks. Marc-Edouard Vlasic has totaled one goal and nine assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Sharks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

Sharks Injuries: Erik Karlsson: out (lower body), Radim Simek: out (lower body), Joe Pavelski: out (undisclosed).

Red Wings Injuries: Jacob de la Rose: out (upper body), Trevor Daley: day to day (upper body), Michael Rasmussen: day to day (upper body), Mike Green: out for season (illness), Jonathan Ericsson: day to day (lower body), Justin Abdelkader: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.