SEATTLE (8-5) at SAN FRANCISCO (3-10)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE - Seahawks by 6 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Seattle 8-3-2, San Francisco 4-9

SERIES RECORD - Seahawks lead 25-15

LAST MEETING - Seahawks beat 49ers 43-16, Dec. 2

LAST WEEK - Seahawks beat Vikings 21-7; 49ers beat Broncos 20-14

AP PRO32 RANKING - Seahawks No. 8, 49ers No. 31

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE - OVERALL (22), RUSH (1), PASS (29).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE - OVERALL (18), RUSH (16), PASS (17).

49ERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (14), RUSH (8), PASS (16).

49ERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (10), RUSH (12), PASS (13).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Seahawks won 10 straight in rivalry starting with NFC title game in January 2014. ... Seattle has won four straight overall and clinch playoff berth with win. ... Seattle QB Russell Wilson has 12 TDs, one INT in last six outings vs. 49ers. Wilson can become first QB with winning record in each of first seven seasons with win. ... Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner seeks eighth straight with at least eight tackles. Wagner had 12 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, two passes defensed and 98-yard INT return for TD in Week 13 meeting. ... Seattle ranks second in NFL with plus-11 turnover margin; 49ers last at minus-21. ... San Francisco 1-9 in NFC West in two years under coach Kyle Shanahan. ... Niners QB Nick Mullens passed for 414 yards vs. Seattle two weeks ago. Mullens’ 1,479 yards passing are fifth most since merger through five games, trailing Cam Newton, Marc Bulger, Andrew Luck, Patrick Mahomes. ... San Francisco seeks to avoid becoming first team since at least 1940 to go six straight games without a takeaway. ... Niners TE George Kittle had 210 yards receiving last week, third most for TE in NFL history. Kittle has franchise record for yards receiving in season for TE (1,103) and ranks second in league at position this year in yards. ... San Francisco K Robbie Gould one point shy of becoming 23rd kicker with 1,500 career points. ... Fantasy tip: Niners WR Dante Pettis ranks third among rookies with five TD catches and has four in past three weeks.

