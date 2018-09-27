SEATTLE (1-2) at ARIZONA (0-3)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m., ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Seahawks by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Seahawks 1-1-1, Cardinals 0-2-1

SERIES RECORD — Cardinals lead 19-18-1

LAST MEETING — Cardinals beat Seahawks 26-24, Dec. 24, 2017

LAST WEEK — Seahawks beat Cowboys 24-13; Cardinals lost to Bears 16-14

AP PRO32 RANKING — Seahawks No. 21, Cardinals No. 32

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (27), PASS (22)

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (30), PASS (8)

CARDINALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (32), PASS (32)

CARDINALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (29), PASS (20)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Seahawks are 4-0-1 at Arizona in past five seasons but 1-4 vs. Cardinals in Seattle in that span. ... Both Cardinals, Seahawks have lost to Bears this season. ... Win Sunday will tie Pete Carroll with Mike Holmgren for most coaching wins in franchise history (90). ...

Victory would give QB Russell Wilson franchise-record 75 career victories for regular season and playoffs, breaking mark of 74 he shares with Matt Hasselbeck. Wilson needs four more wins to tie Dave Krieg for franchise record not including playoffs. ... Wilson will be making his 100th consecutive start. ... Seahawks are 0-2 on road. ... Seattle WR Doug Baldwin practiced this week for first time injuring MCL in opener but his status for game is uncertain. Baldwin needs four TD catches to pass Darrell Jackson for second on Seahawks’ career receiving list. ... Since 2012, Seattle is 48-0 when leading by four or more points at halftime. ... Seahawks lead NFL with seven interceptions. ... Cardinals have not started season 0-4 since 1986, two years before franchise moved from St. Louis to Arizona. They are 0-3 for first time since 2004. ... WR Larry Fitzgerald has catch in 214 consecutive games, second-longest streak in NFL history. In his 14 seasons against Seahawks, Fitzgerald has 163 catches for 1,958 yards and 11 TDs. He has more catches and yards receiving than any Seattle opponent. Only Tim Brown (14) had more receiving TDs vs. Seahawks. ... Fitzgerald needs 42 yards receiving against Seattle to join Jerry Rice as only player with 2,000 yards receiving against three teams (Rams, 49ers). ... Cardinals’ offense has scored three touchdown in three games, fewest in NFL. .... Arizona RB David Johnson has 35 career TDs, including two of team’s three this season. ... DE Chandler Jones has 7 ½ sacks in five career games against Seattle. ... Fantasy tip: It’s never bad bet to take whatever defense is playing Arizona, especially with rookie Josh Rosen making first start and Seattle one of league’s best at takeaways.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

