RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks and left tackle Duane Brown have reached agreement on a multiyear contract extension that locks up the protector of Russell Wilson’s blindside for the next few seasons.

The agreement was finalized on Saturday and Brown tweeted that he looked forward to spending the rest of his career in Seattle. NFL Network reported the new deal is for three years.

Brown arrived in Seattle midway through the 2017 season after a contentious holdout with Houston in search of a new contract. He held out for six games and returned to the Texans in Week 8 of last season. He lasted just one game with the Texans before being to Seattle as the Seahawks looked to solidify some of its offensive line issues.

Brown, 32, is a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

