RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks have not yet decided whether safety Earl Thomas will be added to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s season opener in Denver.

Coach Pete Carroll said a decision would come Saturday. He wanted to see how Thomas came out of the final day of practice.

Thomas held out from Seattle’s offseason program and training camp, only reporting to the team Wednesday. Thomas was seeking a contract extension or a trade.

Thomas declined to speak with the media Friday, saying through a team spokesman that his Instagram post about his return stands as his statement.

The Seahawks could also have a developing situation at cornerback after expected starter Dontae Johnson suffered a groin injury in practice and was listed as questionable.

If Johnson can’t play, Seattle may start rookie Tre Flowers, a converted safety.

