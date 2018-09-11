RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks are likely to be without wide receiver Doug Baldwin for at least next week’s game at Chicago and possibly longer due to an MCL injury to his right knee.

Coach Pete Carroll was vague Tuesday about the specifics of Baldwin’s injury but indicated it would be difficult for Baldwin to make it back to face the Bears and that it could be a couple of weeks. Baldwin was injured in the first quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 loss to Denver.

With Baldwin expected to be out, there is likely to be a greater emphasis on Seattle’s running game going into next Monday’s game at Chicago.

Carroll said he was pleased with the performance of running back Chris Carson in the opener. But Carson and rookie Rashaad Penny had just 14 combined runs. Seattle had 16 total runs among 55 offensive plays.

