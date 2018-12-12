RENTON, Wash. — Seattle will be without linebacker Mychal Kendricks for the rest of the season after he suffered a knee and lower leg injury in the Seahawks’ win over Minnesota.

Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Kendricks will need surgery for a couple of different issues, including the knee and “a little nick” to his lower leg. Carroll said Kendricks would need at least six to eight weeks of recovery.

He had hinted on his radio show Tuesday that Kendricks’ status was in doubt for this week’s game against San Francisco.

Kendricks went to the sideline briefly during the second half Monday night and was examined by trainers but returned to the game. He played 76 percent of the defensive snaps for Seattle in the 21-7 win.

The injury brought an end to a roller coaster season for Kendricks. The Minnesota game was his first following an eight-game suspension handed down by the NFL after Kendricks pleaded guilty to federal insider trading charges. Kendricks was originally suspended indefinitely but the suspension was reduced.

Kendricks started the season in Cleveland but he was released in late August following the revelation that he was being charged with insider trading. Seattle signed him before Week 2 and he played in three games prior to his suspension.

With Kendricks out, the Seahawks will likely rely on second-year linebacker Austin Calitro in the short term with the hope that veteran K.J. Wright will be able to return before the end of the regular season. Wright has played in just three games this season due to surgery to repair a knee injury suffered in the preseason. He returned in Week 8 and played three straight weeks before missing the past four games.

