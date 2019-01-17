RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks are giving quarterback Paxton Lynch another chance in the NFL.

Lynch’s signing Thursday throws the former first-round pick directly into the mix as a potential backup for Russell Wilson.

Lynch was cut by the Denver Broncos before the start of the 2018 season. He started four games in his first two seasons for Denver after being the No. 26 overall pick in 2016 but was not signed by any teams in 2018 after being released.

Lynch was twice beat out for the Broncos’ starting job in training camp and was deemed expendable after the acquisition of Case Keenum last offseason.

Seattle has seen a revolving door of backups behind Wilson, but rarely have they been called into duty. Wilson took every snap of the 2018 season after Seattle traded a late-round draft pick to Green Bay to acquire Brett Hundley. Hundley is an unrestricted free agent.

