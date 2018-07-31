RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin missed a third straight practice on Tuesday while dealing with a knee issue.

Coach Pete Carroll said after practice that Baldwin had a sore knee coming into camp. He practiced the first two days with the team before being held out each of the last three practices.

Carroll said the team is going to give Baldwin a couple of weeks off in order to give him the downtime he needs before gradually working him back to full speed.

Carroll said the team knows exactly what the issue is, although the coach wouldn’t expand. “He’s doing some special treatments to make sure we’re taking care of him and then we want to bring him back into shape so we can really get him ready for the long haul,” Carroll said.

