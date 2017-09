When Gruden became head coach in Washington, he retained McVay on his staff and made him his offensive coordinator. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

Paranoia runs strong in the NFL. Former Redskins coach George Allen had the trees around training camp practice fields searched for would-be spies from opponents. Nowadays, even with sophisticated film study practices and equipment, teams go to great lengths to protect their information while trying to glean as much as they can from their opponents.

But what do you do when your next opponent was once your most trusted asset?

On Sunday when the Redskins face the Rams at the Los Angeles Coliseum, secrecy will largely be tossed out the window.

As Jay Gruden tries to direct his team to its first win of the season, he’ll do so while standing on the opposite sideline of the man who knows his offense as well as he does: former Redskins offensive coordinator and new Rams head coach Sean McVay.

It’s a coaching challenge unlike any other Gruden has experienced.

“Not really. Not like this,” Gruden acknowledged. “We played Cincinnati in the preseason a little bit, and in London last year. We knew them quite well.”

Gruden served as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator from 2011-13 before landing the Redskins head coaching job. When they played last season, Cincinnati Coach Marvin Lewis knew his former assistant’s offense, and Gruden knew the Bengals’ defense.

But Sunday’s reunion with McVay is unique because Gruden and McVay had an even more intimate relationship as coaches and game planners.

When Gruden took the job in Washington in January 2014, his first move involved retaining McVay on his coaching staff and promoting him to offensive coordinator.

McVay, then 28, had spent the four previous seasons on Washington’s staff, first as assistant wide receivers coach and then as tight ends coach. Before that, McVay coached under Gruden with the United Football League’s Florida Tuskers in 2009 and served as a low-level offensive assistant with Gruden on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ staff, then coached by Jon Gruden, in 2008.



McVay helped develop Kirk Cousins into one of the NFL’s most prolific quarterbacks the past two seasons. (Mark E. Tenally/Associated Press)

That history, and McVay’s reputation as a hard-working, bright football mind, made him an obvious choice for offensive coordinator for Gruden. McVay also served as quarterbacks coach in 2014 before the team added Matt Cavanaugh to the staff in 2015.

“He is organized and detailed, No. 1,” Gruden said. “He was with me and my brother in Tampa and he was with me in the UFL, so he knew what I like to run. Very smart, very detailed. He also had a good grasp on what they did here in [from 2010-13 under Mike Shanahan] with Robert [Griffin III] and Kirk [Cousins].

“So we tried to kind of mix and mingle our two systems together. He was a big part of that, so I felt good about him calling plays and we scripted together — well, not scripted, but we game-planned together — and got our situational stuff down. So it was a steady, good flow that he had about him.”

The Redskins’ offense flourished the last two seasons, ranking among the best in the NFL while Cousins passed for 4,000 and just under 5,000 yards. Washington experienced back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 1996 and 1997.

“I certainly appreciate the hard work he gave to our team and as a result, gave me an opportunity to be successful, and it was just a smart hire by Jay to bring him in in the first place at his age,” Cousins said. “Sean proved him right, and as a result he’s a head coach now. So I guess when you make good decisions like that and have success, you could lose those people, but Sean’s certainly a great coach.”

Cousins was so appreciative of McVay that when the coach left for Los Angeles, Cousins gave him a jersey signed with the note, “I owe you my career,” as a farewell gift. McVay has the jersey hanging in his theater room at his house.

Now McVay is charged with developing Rams’ quarterback Jared Goff, the top pick of the 2016 draft. Goff, who was being labeled a bust by some after a rookie season in which he completed just 54.6 percent of his passes and went 0-7 has a starter, opened this season by passing for 306 yards and a touchdown while completing 72.4 percent of his passes. The Rams beat the Indianapolis Colts 46-9 last Sunday.

All of which raises the question heading into Sunday’s game: Who holds the greater edge — Gruden, the mentor, or McVay, the protege?

Said Redskins left tackle Trent Williams: “They know our offense, but the flip side is we know theirs as well.”

Safety D.J. Swearinger said to prepare for the Rams, the Redskins have watched their own offensive film from last season “trying to steal any tip we can that’s on film.”

But even so, Williams did add, “I don’t know if I’d call it quite even.”

From an offensive standpoint, while McVay and Gruden designed the Redskins’ playbook, the Rams’ offense is a blend of the Mike and Kyle Shanahan attack McVay learned in Washington from 2010-13, the schemes he and Gruden devised, and aspects of the Atlanta offense that Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur brought with him to Los Angeles after working with Kyle Shanahan with the Falcons in 2015-16.



In the Rams’ opening victory over Indianapolis, quarterback Jared Goff passed for 306 yards and a touchdown. (Jae C. Hong/Asociated Press)

Some NFL insiders, who offered their opinion but asked not to be quoted by name, said they believe McVay holds the edge because of his attention to detail, his knowledge of Washington’s offense and the unknowns that his own playbook holds.

One analyst called those differences small and said that because of film study, Washington’s coaches will have adequate knowledge of the McVay playbook.

Gruden agreed with the second opinion.

“It’s a different line coach. Aaron Kromer’s the line coach. The run concepts are maybe a little bit different, but not too much,” Gruden said. “But everything else, we can call everything on tape. I’m sure they can call everything on tape that we’re doing. It’s just probably they changed the terminology up a little bit.”

The Redskins normally might change the way they make calls at the line of scrimmage in case McVay alerted his defense to Washington’s code words. Cousins said the Redskins primarily will use new hand signs for audibles and silent counts to keep the Rams off-balance, mostly because they are on the road and expecting crowd noise.

Defensively, the Rams also have some familiarity with Washington because former Redskins defensive coordinator Joe Barry and defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant are on McVay’s staff as linebackers coach and cornerbacks coach. But Washington has seven new starters on defense, and defensive coordinator Greg Manusky, Barry’s former assistant, has changed schemes somewhat.

Ultimately, Gruden and his players said, Sunday’s game will not come down to who knows more about who, but who executes the best.

“Mindset is teams study us every week,” tight end Jordan Reed said. “Every team is going to know what your core plays are. But they’re still going to have to go out and stop it.”

Said Gruden, “Teams have tendencies, but they also know that they have those tendencies, so they play off of those tendencies. Very few times can you call the exact play coming out unless you’re just getting gutted by the same play over and over again and a coach is like, ‘Heck, I’m running it again. They haven’t stopped it yet.’”

Echoing Gruden, McVay said: “I think Jay said it best earlier in the week. I think you do have an idea, but you don’t know when they are going to do it, and that’s where you still have to play a football game — it’s reactionary. … As a coach, you are just trying to make sure we make good decisions and try to put our players in good spots to have success.”

