RENTON, Wash. — Offensive lineman George Fant and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson both signed their restricted free agent contracts with the Seattle Seahawks on the first day of the team’s offseason workout program.

Fant and Jefferson finalized their deals Monday. Fant signed a second-round tender worth $3.095 million for the upcoming season. Jefferson signed an original-round tender that will pay him more than $2 million. Jefferson was a fifth-round pick.

Fant has played both tackle positions during his time in Seattle and last year regularly served as a sixth offensive lineman reporting as an extra tight end. Fant even had one catch for 9 yards last season.

Jefferson appeared in all 16 games last season for Seattle with 12 starts. He had 25 total tackles and three sacks in a breakout season after seeing limited action in his first two years with the Seahawks.

Seattle also signed nine exclusive rights free agents: LB Austin Calitro, LB Emmanuel Ellerbee, C Joey Hunt, DE Branden Jackson, S Shalom Luani, RB J.D. McKissic, LS Tyler Ott, CB Kalan Reed and G Jordan Simmons.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.