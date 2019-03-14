St. Louis Blues (36-26-7, third in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (23-41-6, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa enters the matchup with St. Louis after losing four in a row.

The Senators are 14-16-4 at home. Ottawa has scored 38 power-play goals, converting on 20 percent of chances.

The Blues have gone 19-11-5 away from home. St. Louis has surrendered 39 power-play goals, stopping 80.8 percent of opponent opportunities. In their last meeting on Jan. 19, St. Louis won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brady Tkachuk leads the Senators with 16 goals and has recorded 36 points. Magnus Paajarvi has collected three assists and totaled 3 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 4-4-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Senators: 1-8-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

Senators Injuries: Thomas Chabot: out (lower body).

Blues Injuries: Sammy Blais: out (undisclosed), Vladimir Tarasenko: day to day (upper body), Joel Edmundson: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.